Under outstanding No 8 Alex Palazzo, a third-year man and their most experienced player who will play his 30th game here, they come to Gisborne with 11 returnees from their 2024 squad.

Rugby-smart first five Jamie Viljoen, who will play his 28th game for PNBHS, is also dangerous commodity.

Gisborne, who last beat PNBHS in 2016, 29-27 away, have three players back from the 2024 starting 15 who lost 42-8 to Palmerston North: Tomasi Mataele, then a scrum anchor and now loosehead prop, lock Storm De Thier, fullback Kahurangi Leach-Waih and local Tahana Bristowe (who is on the bench on Saturday).

Starting tighthead prop Josh Aukuso came off the reserves bench in 2024, as did Sione Kaliopasi and halfback James Hamblyn - a great improver in the past two seasons.

The 2024 edition, though it drew 700 hardy souls, was played in rain on a heavy ground.

Tomorrow’s forecast is for 17C and northeasterlies.

The four gutsy showings prior to the big win over Manukura are worthy of a big turnout from the local sporting public.

Turnock, who thought the last GBHS crew he saw was the best he’d seen to that point, said: “The Rectory is a tough place to play at, and from Gisborne’s results, they appear to be trucking along well this season. We’re expecting a tough, uncompromising fixture.”

The visitors may receive an enthusiastic welcome from Gisborne captain and openside flanker James McKay, who is proving to be a tough and rugged fetcher and leader.

Royce Maynard will referee the Second XV (10.30am) and First XV (12.30) games. Joel Pearse is in charge of the U15s (9am) clash.

TEAMS

GBHS First XV, 1-22: Tomasi Mataele, Max Hammond, Joshua Aukuso, Zandre Viljoen, Storm De Thier, Samuel Fox, James McKay (c), Frazor Wainohu, James Hamblyn, Ruan Ludwig, David Gray, Timuaki Stewart, Kye Symes, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi. Res: Kane Soto, Leaasi Tupou, Tahana Bristowe, Orlando Manuel, Sione Kaliopasi, Coen-Theros Brown, Kruze Hoepo-Casey.

PNBHS First XV, 1-22: TJ Wallace, Flynn White, Clark Sutcliffe, Ollie Read, Moe Sekona, Jonty Skerman, Carlo Isaac, Alex Palazzo (c), Bailey Ngatai-Cribb, Jamie Viljoen, Nehemiah Sua, Eric Miller, Cayden Pardey, Charlie Robbie, Hunter Kennedy. Res: Wills Madden, Alo Lokeni, Siokatame LangiLangi, Ethan Ata, Henry Speedy, Micah Steinmetz, Manaia Rudolph.

GBHS Second XV, 1-22: Christopher Maraki, Kahutia Crawford, Te Ratahi Hills, TK Karauria (cc, Felix Sparks (cc), Jeremy Bryant, James Maynard-Wilson, Manoa Nairoroi, Leyton Hall, Jake Kara, Jimmy Tufunga, Maioha Waru, Tane-Boy Haerewa, Darius Kiwara, Jerry-O Dygas. Res: Oakley Brown-Terekia, Felix Sparks (cc) Quentin Nepia, Sidney Ratima, Mahanga Pari, Ziya Swann, Otukolo Kautai, Mehaka Pohatu-Chaffey.

PNBHS Second XV, 1-22: Alo Lokeni, Maximus Hill, Luke Ihlenfelt, Jacob Charlton, Josh Stevens, Thomas Kelly (c), Ethan Ata, Jack Saunders, Alex Pringle, Micah Steinmetz, Armani Mason, Te Wano Winiata-Enoka, Jack Greaves, Cole Cullen, Manaia Rudolph. Res: Ethan MacDonald, Faleata Finau, Sam Cole, Paice Mitchell-Hopa, Chance Walker, Richard Ioane Viliamu, Noah Elms.

GBHS Under-15s, 1-22: Airic Haitonga, Maddox Poihipi, Paola Halauafu, Shae Ioane, Mahaki Nikora-Peri, James Briant, Maihi Allen, Rory Gifford, Ngakau Maynard (c), Kwade Matete, Vili Moi, Rakairoa Ngatai, Sakenasa Senivono, Rori Fukushima-Hall, Jeremiah Rimene-Albrett. Res: Tiaan Crouse, Ethan Tsanzi, Peter Falefoou, Maia Maynard, Quincee Chaffey, Rautaki Stewart, Dakota Te Moananui, Riley Brown, Rhythm Robinson.

PNBHS Under-15s, 1-22: Fergus Gribbon, Laifone Liuvaie, Oakley Beissel, Dante Johnson Bush, Regan Kelly, Michael Aitken-Cade, Taj Hauraki (c), Ferg Amon, Cash Moss, Brooklyn Jackson, Cooper Pearson, Lennox Victor-Woon, Liam Qiokata, Will Hogan, Lucah Lealaisalanoa. Res: Jack Robinson, Carter Beissel, Jack Gardner, Shadrach Pati, Fatai Mafi, Panepasa Faletaogo, Rusi Seruwalu.