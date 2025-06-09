OKK students showed outstanding competitive spirit and humility in wins or losses, even taking places with “gutsy performances” in events that weren’t part of their training.

Proudfoot gave credit to Clive Ireland, one of the parents, who competed in the men’s points. He fought “valiantly” but did not place.

Bailey Ireland’s two first placings in her first tournament were just reward for her efforts in training, Proudfoot said. One was for a “very sharp bo staff kata” she learnt especially for this event.

“Ryder Symon bounced back – after not placing in last year’s nationals and recovering from a broken leg – to win his division and put on one of the best fights of the day in the semifinals with our own Watson Hiko,” Proudfoot said.

Both “young warriors” showed outstanding fighting spirit.

Claire Ellmers showed toughness and heart in her first competition to earn second place, while Myles Schroder showed continued improvement to pick up his first tournament win.

“Full credit to club veterans Sam Hiko, Doug Schroder and Clive Ireland for getting in there and leading our young ones by example on the floor ... never too old,” Proudfoot said.

He also gave credit to coaches Sam Hiko and Catherine Moles for their support of the team on the day.

OKK team members’ results –

Watson Hiko: 3rd in boys’ Under-10 full-contact; 3rd in boys’ U10 sumo.

Ryder Symon: 1st in boys’ U10 full-contact.

Bailey Ireland: 1st in weapons kata; 1st in girls’ 10-to-12yr full-contact.

Luke Wright: 1st in boys’ 13-15yr sumo.

Claire Ellmers: 2nd in girls’ colts full-contact.

Myles Schroder: 1st in colts’ 80kg-plus full-contact; 2nd in men’s sumo.

Tom Schroder: 2nd in colts’ 80kg-plus full-contact.

Doug Schroder: 1st in veterans’ weapons kata.

Sam Hiko: 1st in men’s sumo.

Zak Proudfoot: 2nd in kata black belt division.