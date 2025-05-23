Advertisement
Gisborne Herald / Sport

Stewart and Flett win Chisholm Optional indoor bowls pairs tournament in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Fay Chisholm and daughter Teresa present the Chisholm Optional Senior-Junior Pairs Tournament trophy, a mounted set of the late Michael Chisholm's old wooden bowls, to winners Paddy Stewart (skip, left) and Greg Flett.

Greg Flett won his first centre title when he and skip Paddy Stewart won the Chisholm Optional Senior-Junior Pairs Tournament.

This was the fifth time the indoor bowls tournament had taken place, and 30 teams took part in games at the Poverty Bay and Te Karaka bowling clubs.

The tournament commemorates the contribution to Bowls Gisborne-East Coast of the late Michael John Chisholm (1940-2020).

He was a bowler, coach and umpire, and his vision for this tournament was to encourage more senior bowlers to play with junior players (those with up to eight years of bowls experience).

The trophy for the tournament is a mounted set of Chisholm’s old wooden bowls.

Players were divided into two sections – 16 teams in Section 1 and 14 teams in Section 2. Each team played four 60-minute games.

The top 16 teams from these two sections were put in the trophy section at Poverty Bay on Sunday and played a further four rounds of 90-minute games.

The remaining 14 teams each played three 90-minute games in the plate section at Te Karaka.

The top teams in the trophy section won all four of their games on Sunday, so differentials decided the overall winners.

Stewart and Flett had four wins and a plus-41 differential.

Runners-up July Hoepo (s) and 14-year-old Kyle Pinn had four wins and a plus-37 differential.

Jessie Davis-Law (s) and Kandyce Bevan were third with four wins and plus-19.

Glenys Whiteman (s) and Geoff Pinn were fourth with three wins and plus-10.

In the Plate section, the winners were Mary Taingahue (s) and nephew Malachi Taingahue, with three wins and a plus-19 differential.

Malachi’s parents, Lucan Taingahue (s) and Christine Gray, finished second with three wins and plus-17.

George Tamihana (s) and Vee-Shay Smiler were third with two wins and plus-9.

Fay Chisholm and daughter Teresa presented the trophy and cash prizes.

