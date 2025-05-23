Fay Chisholm and daughter Teresa present the Chisholm Optional Senior-Junior Pairs Tournament trophy, a mounted set of the late Michael Chisholm's old wooden bowls, to winners Paddy Stewart (skip, left) and Greg Flett.

23 May, 2025 12:07 AM 2 mins to read

Fay Chisholm and daughter Teresa present the Chisholm Optional Senior-Junior Pairs Tournament trophy, a mounted set of the late Michael Chisholm's old wooden bowls, to winners Paddy Stewart (skip, left) and Greg Flett.

Greg Flett won his first centre title when he and skip Paddy Stewart won the Chisholm Optional Senior-Junior Pairs Tournament.

This was the fifth time the indoor bowls tournament had taken place, and 30 teams took part in games at the Poverty Bay and Te Karaka bowling clubs.

The tournament commemorates the contribution to Bowls Gisborne-East Coast of the late Michael John Chisholm (1940-2020).

He was a bowler, coach and umpire, and his vision for this tournament was to encourage more senior bowlers to play with junior players (those with up to eight years of bowls experience).

The trophy for the tournament is a mounted set of Chisholm’s old wooden bowls.