Kahutia Bowling Club men’s open fours winners (from left): Leighton Shanks (skip), Liam Pinn, Kyle Pinn and July Hoepo.

Leighton Shanks skipped the winning team in the club championship men’s open fours at Kahutia Bowling Club.

Shanks, 14-year-old twins Kyle and Liam Pinn, and July Hoepo rebounded from an early loss to the team they went on to meet in the title decider.

In the first round, Geoff Pinn – father of Kyle and Liam – skipped Willy Murray, Kelly Te Miha and Andy Tamanui to a 14-5 victory over the Shanks four.

Allan Parker skipped Frank McLoughlin, Salvie Rickard and Graham Atkins to a 20-7 win against Joe Wimutu (s), Marty Ryan, Neville Wagner and Puna McRoberts.

Geoff Pinn’s team then beat Parker’s 14-11 and had a bye in the next round.