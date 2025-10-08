The Shanks four changed their playing positions and beat Wimutu 24-3, which meant the Wimutu combination had lost both their lives and did not qualify for the next round.
Parker’s four lost their second life when Shanks beat them 16-7.
Geoff Pinn’s team had both lives intact when they faced Shanks in the potential final. Shanks won 12-11, so a decider was needed.
Both teams played outstanding bowls before Shanks won 15-11.
Glenys Whiteman (s), Dayvinia Mills, Ngamiro Allen and Karen Pinn won the Kahutia women’s open fours by default as they had no opposition.