Feilding coach Justin Lock said it was the sort of game they expected ... “great weather, hard-fought rugby, with both teams needing that sort of outing to knock off some rust after the Term 1 school holidays”.

Feilding skipper and hooker Lucas Goodman won the toss and opted to play into a southerly breeze.

Gisborne first five Ruan Ludwig was influential throughout the clash, stepping by would-be tacklers, getting kicks away under pressure and chasing through on the same.

The first of those kicks helped put the home team deep in Feilding’s half. But it was the visitors who struck the first blow in the 11th minute, when centre James Tuituba scored the first of a double in the right corner, converted by midfield partner Nixon Foreman for 7-0.

Both rakes impressed with ball in hand, Goodman for Feilding, Max Hammond for Gisborne. Gisborne’s first points followed a mighty surge by Hammond, which resulted in Feilding being penalised for offside play and Ludwig slotting the kick from point-blank range.

The visitors extended their lead in the 23rd minute when halfback Tuharakia Wallace-McLeod made a long, jinking break and almost toppled over the line before the ball went out to No 8 Rupeni Raviyawa, who scored in the right corner.

Trailing 12-3 at the break, Gisborne got themselves right back in the game two minutes after the resumption – right wing Anakin Ormsby-Cairns scoring out wide on the back of a Ludwig chip-kick through.

Joshua Aukuso on the charge for Gisborne Boys' High in their First XV match against Fielding High. Photo / Paul Rickard

Ball retention is a work in progress for Gisborne, reflected in the 43rd minute when they turned the ball over in their own 22.

Feilding applied the pressure and Tuituba ghosted through the defence to score under the crossbar – Foreman’s conversion putting them 19-8 in front.

Gisborne were competitive throughout. They were strong at scrum time, chased everything and gave their all in defence – none more so than Ormsby-Cairns and fellow winger Darius Kiwara.

The hosts’ efforts were rewarded in the 57th minute when, off their own throw-in near the right corner at Feilding’s end, reserve hooker Tane Te Aho-Heemi won a short lineout and went over to make it 19-13.

Feilding dealt a telling blow in the 67th minute when first five Tyrese Tane scored a memorable try, weaving between defenders on a long run. Foreman’s conversion put them 26-13 up.

Gisborne, however, had the last say with a try from a tap-and-go penalty play in the 73rd minute. Lock Storm De Thier, who led a committed forward effort, was the deserving recipient and Ludwig converted for 26-20.

Referee Joel Pearse ran a tight ship with good positioning and consistent decision-making.

Gisborne are back in home action against Manukura High of Palmerston North on Saturday. Kickoff is 11am.