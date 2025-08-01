Advertisement
Rugby: Heartland warm-up for Ngāti Porou East Coast in Napier tomorrow

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Ngati Porou East Coast prop Mahahi Brooking sends the ball on in the King's Birthday derby match against Poverty Bay. Brooking is to captain the Coast in their Heartland warm-up game against Central Hawke's Bay in Napier tomorrow. Photo / Paul Rickard

Fresh from the naming of their 2025 Heartland Championship squad this week, Ngāti Porou East Coast will blow out the cobwebs in Napier on Saturday.

The Sky Blues, once again coached by 2003 Kaupoi and 82-game Poverty Bay player Kahu Tamatea, face Central Hawke’s Bay on Tremain Field from 2pm.

