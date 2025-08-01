Ngati Porou East Coast prop Mahahi Brooking sends the ball on in the King's Birthday derby match against Poverty Bay. Brooking is to captain the Coast in their Heartland warm-up game against Central Hawke's Bay in Napier tomorrow. Photo / Paul Rickard

Fresh from the naming of their 2025 Heartland Championship squad this week, Ngāti Porou East Coast will blow out the cobwebs in Napier on Saturday.

The Sky Blues, once again coached by 2003 Kaupoi and 82-game Poverty Bay player Kahu Tamatea, face Central Hawke’s Bay on Tremain Field from 2pm.

Among those making their debut for the Kaupoi will be Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV old boy Sheridan Rangihuna, who played four seasons for Wellington, one for Hawke’s Bay (2022) and was a member of the New Zealand Under-20 squad in 2013.

Halfback Rangihuna’s father is 45-game Poverty Bay man and YMP and GMC club man Api Rangihuna, who died in Hastings last month aged 62 after illness.

Loan player Sheridan, player-coach of the Napier Pirates team beaten by Taradale in the Hawke’s Bay Premier club final, is one of eight players named in the NPEC Heartland squad who are yet to wear the Sky Blue jersey.