Among them are front-rower Micky Huriwaka, of Ōpōtiki, who last week was displaying his excellent golfing skills at the King of the Coast open tournament in Tolaga Bay.
Sheridan himself is a +1 handicapper at Napier Golf Club who represented Poverty Bay-East Coast as a teenager 14 years ago.
Loosehead prop Manahi Brooking will be captaining the Coast in Napier, taking over from second-five Apirana Pewhairangi, who led the team to a 28-22 win against Poverty Bay Weka in their King’s Birthday weekend derby match at Ruatōria.
Former Northland representative Aorangi Stokes, who made his Coast debut last year, is at hooker while Gabe Te Kani, in his fourth season for the Coast, and Hoani Te Moana, a 50-plus game man, are locking.
Powerhouse Will Bolingford – a Kaupoi since 2021 – is at openside flanker.
The combination of Rangihuna and first five Carlos Kemp, in his third season with the Coast, is an exciting prospect, while they also have flair and speed in fullback and debutant Milan Milosevic and fellow outside back Tipene Meihana.
As to which style of play the Coast will favour, Tamatea said: “We need our strong pack to lead the way and then the likes of Sherry and Carlos to play their natural game. That’s what I want to see.”
The Coast start their Heartland campaign against old foes Poverty Bay in Gisborne on August 16.
They then play West Coast in Ruatōria on August 23; North Otago in Ruatōria on August 30; Mid Canterbury in Ashburton on September 6; Whanganui in Ruatōria on September 13; Meads Cup (top four) champions Thames Valley in Coromandel on September 20; Buller in Westport on September 27; and King Country in Ruatōria on October 4.
They are looking to improve on last year’s record of four wins and four losses, which placed them seventh on the 12-team table.
They were beaten 34-31 by King Country in the Lochore Cup (fifth to eighth) semifinals. King Country went on to win the final.
NGATI POROU EAST COAST 2025 HEARTLAND SQUAD: Te Mana Barbarich, Will Bolingford, Leigh Bristowe (loan player – Hawke’s Bay), Manahi Brooking, Treymaine Butler, Richard Green, Benny Haerewa, Wharenui Hawera (uncapped (for East Coast) loan player – Waikato), Micky Huriwaka (uncapped), Carlos Kemp, Jayden Leiua-Pokia, Epeli Lotawa, Kahu Manuel (uncapped), Perrin Manuel, Tipene Meihana, Milan Milosevic (uncapped ), Hamuera Moana, Tevita Nabura (loan player), Tuterangi Ngarimu, Kris Palmer, Apirana Pewhairangi, Sheridan Rangihuna (uncapped loan player - Wellington), Leethan Rawiri (uncapped player), Jack Richardson, Shannon Rimene (uncapped), Tristan Rutene, Jesse Rye, Pamona Samupo, BJ Sidney, Tawhao Stewart, Aorangi Stokes, Gabe Te Kani, Rico Te Kani, Hoani Te Moana, Teaotahi Tuhaka, Safin Tuwairua-Brown, Solomone Vaka (uncapped), Tutere Waenga, Kauri Waitoa, Riki Waitoa, KC Wilson.