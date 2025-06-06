Gisborne have yet to win it.

Jefferson and his coaching team have made only two changes to the starting 15 who beat Napier BHS 13-7 in round 2.

David Gray has been switched from left wing to fullback for Kahurangi Leach-Waihi, with Manawanui Stewart filling Gray’s berth.

Felix Sparks will be on the bench in place of Sione Kaliopasi.

Four Gisborne players who started in last year’s Super 8 clash between the sides – won 12-10 by Rotorua – will run out again on Saturday. They are prop Tomasi Mataele, lock Storm De Thier, first five Ruan Ludwig and second five Timuaki Stewart.

Lock Hunter Weaver, blindside flanker Jake Hutchings, No 8 and now captain Te Ariki Rogers and second-five Hieke McGarvey are returning for Rotorua.

Three of the Gisborne starting 15 – Mataele, No 8 Frazor Wainohu and halfback James Hamblyn – began their school representative career at Under-14 level against Rotorua four years ago.

Gisborne lost their opening Super 8 game 53-8 to Palmerston North BHS at the Rectory ground before bouncing back against Napier.

After an excellent 32-10 win over Wesley College a fortnight ago, Rotorua’s “Raukura” started their Super 8 campaign with a 29-14 loss to Tauranga Boys’ College at Rotorua.

Gray and right wing Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Gisborne’s try-scoring heroes against Napier, could be key irrespective of conditions.

They and those inside and outside them will need to be accurate.

Raukura have brought many fearsome titans – the likes of Aaron Rameka, David McGrath and Trent “The Barrell” Sweeney – here, and the hosts have had to play well to counter them.

Rain, a high of 11C and a southwesterly wind are predicted for Saturday.

Field conditions have necessitated a change from 10.30am to 9am in the Under-15s match between the schools.

The U15s will play on Rectory 2 at 9am; the U14s on School Park also at 9am; the second XVs on Rectory 2 at 10.30am; and the first XVs on Rectory 1 at 12 noon.

Gisborne BHS First XV, 1-22: Tomasi Mataele, Max Hammond, Joshua Aukuso, Zandre Viljoen, Storm De Thier, Samuel Fox, James McKay (c), Frazor Wainohu, James Hamblyn, Ruan Ludwig, Manawanui Stewart, Timuaki Stewart, Kye Symes, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, David Gray. Res: Kane Soto, Leaasi Tupou, Felix Sparks, Tahana Bristowe, Coen-Theros Brown, Kruze Pomana, Maioha Waru.

Rotorua BHS First XV, 1-22: Whetu Paul, Bronson van der Heyden, Cody Renata, Luke Worsp, Hunter Weaver, Solomone Mailulu, Jake Hutchings, Te Ariki Rogers (c), Arthur-Pep Chisholm, Tukotahi Richards-Te Whau, Rylin Rasmussen, Hieke McGarvey, Taowaru Waititi, Isileli Tuutafaiva, Tokoaitua Owen. Res: Mason Barry, Jasper Dobson, Nathan Phillips, Te Irimana Hatu-Edmonds Huriwai, Tommy McBeth, Tiaki Hunia, Reijan Williams.

Gisborne BHS Second XV, 1-23: Sidney Ratima, Kahutia Crawford, Te Ratahi Hills, Felix Sparks, Quentin Nepia, Jeremy Bryant, Taine Poole (c), Maddy Symes, Otukolo Kautai, Leyton Hall, Jimmy Tufunga, Ziya Swann, Maioha Waru, Apairoa Pokoati, Kruze Pomana. Res: James Maynard-Wilson, Christopher Maraki, Flynn Morrissey, Zyden Worsnop, Rayn Hartkopf, Zane Huriwai, Karauria Walker.

Rotorua BHS Second XV, 1-22: Te Manaakitanga Pryor, Patelisio Tavake, Nicholas Te Wake, Oliver Jones, Te Oranga Te Riaki, Desmond Mafileo (c), Harlym McCabe, Finley Gibson, Micheal Rogers, Curtis Fredrick, Cruze Conroy, Khan Henderson, Massey Mills, Tiaki Hunia. Res: Luke Cunningham, Jasper Dobson, Sebastian Weaver, Sam Howe, Heretaunga Mikaere.

Gisborne BHS U15, 1-22: Airic Heitonga, Maddox Poihipi, Paola Halauafu, Maia Maynard, Shae Ioane, Maihi Allen, James Briant, Rautaki Stewart (c), Riley Brown, Jeremiah Rimene-Albrett, Viliami Moe, Rakairoa Ngatai, Sakenasa Senivono, Dakota Te Moananui, Kwade Matete. Res: Danius Boyder, Rory Gifford, Ethan Tsanzi, Peter Falefoou, Quincee Chaffey, Ri Evitts, Mahaki Nikora-Peri.

Rotorua BHS U15, 1-22: Terua Walker, Sunami Tavake, Ezrah Ohlson, Jaeden Rika, Samuel Phillips, Hunter Merito, Petero Manufolau, Prince Potae (c), Oliver Boylen, Reia Paenga-Morgan, Tian Mareikura, Brodie Nicholson, Kailahi Blake, Joseph Leilovo, Raniera Ria-Taia. Res: Ryder Brake, Sloan Dixon, Daezon Hooper, Eseroma Filipo, Mihaere Gillies, Matutaira Enoka-Pryor, Jayzaiah Turner-Mihaka.

Gisborne BHS U14, 1-23: Zion Luki-Noanoa, Vili Makoni, Lyem Barbarich, Max Egan (c), Harrison Hawkes, Mason Williams, Noah Fox, Daniel Whaitiri, Jacob Swann-Finau, Tyson Ingoe, Tuterangiwhiu Wanoa, Ziyah Kiwara, Jack Williams, Ocean Fleming-Edwards, BJ Gray. Res: Heamaloto Tupou, Manase Kautai, Siosaia Suluka, Callisto Ormsby-Cairns, Jaykwan Casey, Lennox Leach, Kyah Mullany, Kyran Tamatea.

Rotorua BHS U14, 1-22: Kobe Uata, Hunter Te Kowhai, Reid Chung, Wipaia Fitzell, Joshua Mcfadyen, Mikaele Tavake, Noah Nathan, Brodie Fraser-McDermott, Traye Conroy (c), Rome Beazly, Wharepapa Kohonui, Api Nathan Patuawa, Tu Tama Tule White, Gideon Swart, Simione Rarasea. Res: Kobe Ngarongo-Aldridge, Joshua Hall, Stormi Ray Rolfie, Micah Gardiner, Kade Fraser, Nathan Willis, Taylor Keremete.