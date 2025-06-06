Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Rugby: Gisborne eyeing first Callagahan Trophy victory in Super 8 clash with Rotorua

Gisborne Herald
5 mins to read

James Hamblyn, pictured playing against Manukura School, will be wearing the No 9 jersey for Gisborne Boys' High School First XV in their Super 8 clash against Rotorua BHS at the Rectory ground on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

James Hamblyn, pictured playing against Manukura School, will be wearing the No 9 jersey for Gisborne Boys' High School First XV in their Super 8 clash against Rotorua BHS at the Rectory ground on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

A match was struck at the Rectory 30 years ago.

On June 17, 1995, Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV vice-captain and openside flanker Michael Green scored the only try against Rotorua BHS in the home team’s first defence of the Ranfurly Shield of New Zealand secondary schools’ rugby –

