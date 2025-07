THERE'S ALWAYS NEXT YEAR: Waiapu made the Ruatōria City Honey Bees work hard in the 2 v 3 Enterprise Cars Ngāti Porou East Coast women's club rugby semifinal at Whakarua Park in Ruatōria on Saturday. Hosts City beat Waiapu 24-17. Back row, standing (from left): Nikita Wharehinga, Karma Rickard, Paige Te Ariki, Billi Tangaere (medic), Amy Outwin, Mohiraia Abraham, Lily Rudland, Kirby Scammell, Rosie Jonasen, Brenna August, Kayla Koia (manager), Tipuna Tangaere (assistant coach), Lisa Muller (head coach), Southern Tangaere and Mark Muller. Middle: Delta Te Rauna and Skye Briggs. Front: Holly Baines (with Roxy Arnold), Calley June Clarke, Shelley Rangihuna, Kaylah King (with Te Kainau Brown), Tiki Tanirau (holding Mahina Isles), Whai Bishop, Miah King, Laine Tangaere and Waiora Brown. Front: Kasey King and Rakai Papuni (captain). Photo / Kayla Koia

21 Jul, 2025 12:00 AM 2 mins to read

Women’s club rugby: Ruatōria City to face TVC in Ngāti Porou East Coast final

THERE'S ALWAYS NEXT YEAR: Waiapu made the Ruatōria City Honey Bees work hard in the 2 v 3 Enterprise Cars Ngāti Porou East Coast women's club rugby semifinal at Whakarua Park in Ruatōria on Saturday. Hosts City beat Waiapu 24-17. Back row, standing (from left): Nikita Wharehinga, Karma Rickard, Paige Te Ariki, Billi Tangaere (medic), Amy Outwin, Mohiraia Abraham, Lily Rudland, Kirby Scammell, Rosie Jonasen, Brenna August, Kayla Koia (manager), Tipuna Tangaere (assistant coach), Lisa Muller (head coach), Southern Tangaere and Mark Muller. Middle: Delta Te Rauna and Skye Briggs. Front: Holly Baines (with Roxy Arnold), Calley June Clarke, Shelley Rangihuna, Kaylah King (with Te Kainau Brown), Tiki Tanirau (holding Mahina Isles), Whai Bishop, Miah King, Laine Tangaere and Waiora Brown. Front: Kasey King and Rakai Papuni (captain). Photo / Kayla Koia

Tihirau Victory Club and Ruatōria City will decide the 2025 Enterprise Cars Ngāti Porou East Coast women’s club rugby champions.

TVC beat Hikurangi Mountain Maidens 36-22 in the first-versus-fourth semifinal at Te Kura Mana Māori o Whangaparāoa, Cape Runaway on Saturday.

They will host the final for the Hamo Te Rangi Cup this Saturday.

They will be looking to emulate their men’s team, who beat Waiapu in the Ngāti Porou East Coast (NPEC) men’s club final.

Standing in their way are the Ruatōria City Honey Bees, who defeated a gritty Waiapu 24-17 in the second-versus-third semifinal at Whakarua Park, Ruatōria.