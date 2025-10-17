The water in the background tells the story of a challenging NZ Under-17 Eagles boys' and girls' tournament in Lower Hutt late last month. But 9-year-old Tairāwhiti representative Rua Ratima (pictured) stepped up to the challenge to win the boys' 36-hole net.
A fourth Tairāwhiti player - Campion College Year 7 student Kymani Tamatea - also competed at the Boulcott’s Farm course as part of the Booth Shield junior interprovincial teams’ tournament held alongside the Eagles event.
Kymani had to go through several trials to make the BoP side for the shield, which has a direct Gisborne connection.
Gisborne couple Jim and Nan Booth set up the shield as a mixed handicap teams’ event in the 1960s, and it became a popular national event. It was a stepping stone for many players who went on to represent their country or forge professional careers.
Those heady years of participation dropped in recent decades to the point that only a handful of provinces were competing, and, sadly, pioneer region Poverty Bay-East Coast (now Tairāwhiti) has not been involved for several years.
Kymani flew the Tairāwhiti flag symbolically, albeit in the colours of BoP.
The recent winner of Poverty Bay Golf Club’s junior men’s club championship, Kymani posted 90-17-73 and 84-17-67 as BoP placed fourth in the shield.
Waikato were the runaway winners, their net total of 809 being 29 shots ahead of runners-up Wellington Gold.
Shannon Ratima said Rua caught the eye of Waikato officials, but he was keen to be part of a revival of a Tairāwhiti team for the 2026 Booth Shield.
Tairāwhiti Golf president Peter Hakiwai confirmed the district would “definitely” be looking at getting a team to the shield next year.
Meanwhile, Kymani was also part of another recent resurrection: the return of Tairāwhiti to the Junior Boys’ Interprovincial held annually at Cambridge Golf Club.
Marcus Gray led the team from No 1 and highlighted a tough week at the top of the order with an excellent 4 and 2 win against Aorangi/Southland.
The smile could not be removed from the face of Kymani after he gave himself a memorable 12th birthday present: a 3 and 2 win against Northland.
Some of the players put together their best golf over the week, including Tolaga Bay’s Maioha Waru, who was only 2-over the card in his 3 and 1 loss against Northland.
All other team members - Watene Brown, Riki Reedy, Jet Whitaker and Ruan Ludwig - had moments to savour over the week, and Steve Whitaker said those eligible were already talking about 2026.
Anaru Reedy, Tairāwhiti participation and club supporter co-ordinator for NZ Golf, said the rise of junior golf in the district was an offshoot of the nationwide increase in popularity of the game since Covid-19, when “golf ticked a lot of Covid restrictions boxes”.
Reedy took up his role with Golf NZ in February and said this partnership and support had “enabled a great intake of new golfers, both young and old”.