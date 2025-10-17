Advertisement
Gisborne Herald / Sport

Rua Ratima leads the way as rise of junior golf in Gisborne continues

Chris Taewa
Gisborne Herald
5 mins to read

The water in the background tells the story of a challenging NZ Under-17 Eagles boys' and girls' tournament in Lower Hutt late last month. But 9-year-old Tairāwhiti representative Rua Ratima (pictured) stepped up to the challenge to win the boys' 36-hole net.

Nine-year-old Rua Ratima isn’t much taller than his golf bag, but he is reaching personal-best heights in the sport with regularity.

The Te Hapara School student is part of the rise of junior golf in Tairāwhiti, reflected in growing numbers of youngsters taking up the game, and a representative resurgence.

