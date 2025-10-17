Rua, off a 29 handicap, shot 102-29-73, then improved by 10 shots with a 92-29-63 for a 136 total.

Watene carded 94-17-77 and 90-17-73, while Josie shot 114-36-78 and 118-36-82.

Tairāwhiti's representatives at the NZ Eagles Boys' and Girls' Golf Championship in Lower Hutt were (from left) Rua Ratima, Josie Keast and Watene Brown.

The Tairāwhiti trio placed seventh out of the 15 provinces in the combined Stableford teams’ competition. They totalled 203 points, 19 behind overall winners Hawke’s Bay.

A fourth Tairāwhiti player - Campion College Year 7 student Kymani Tamatea - also competed at the Boulcott’s Farm course as part of the Booth Shield junior interprovincial teams’ tournament held alongside the Eagles event.

Kymani had to go through several trials to make the BoP side for the shield, which has a direct Gisborne connection.

Gisborne couple Jim and Nan Booth set up the shield as a mixed handicap teams’ event in the 1960s, and it became a popular national event. It was a stepping stone for many players who went on to represent their country or forge professional careers.

Those heady years of participation dropped in recent decades to the point that only a handful of provinces were competing, and, sadly, pioneer region Poverty Bay-East Coast (now Tairāwhiti) has not been involved for several years.

Kymani flew the Tairāwhiti flag symbolically, albeit in the colours of BoP.

The recent winner of Poverty Bay Golf Club’s junior men’s club championship, Kymani posted 90-17-73 and 84-17-67 as BoP placed fourth in the shield.

Waikato were the runaway winners, their net total of 809 being 29 shots ahead of runners-up Wellington Gold.

Shannon Ratima said Rua caught the eye of Waikato officials, but he was keen to be part of a revival of a Tairāwhiti team for the 2026 Booth Shield.

Tairāwhiti Golf president Peter Hakiwai confirmed the district would “definitely” be looking at getting a team to the shield next year.

Tairāwhiti players warm up at the Junior Boys' Interprovincial at the Cambridge course in Waikato. It was the first time in several years that Tairāwhiti had entered a team.

Meanwhile, Kymani was also part of another recent resurrection: the return of Tairāwhiti to the Junior Boys’ Interprovincial held annually at Cambridge Golf Club.

It has been about 10 years since the district was part of the week-long matchplay competition.

Tairāwhiti were welcomed back warmly, said Steve Whitaker, who helped look after the team alongside manager Paul Jefferson.

Tairāwhiti were beaten in all their ties, but their return was more about development and experience than results.

“The boys fought hard throughout the week and all showed a big improvement, with all of them giving lower-handicapped players a real contest,” Whitaker said.

“They were often playing boys on handicaps 10+ lower than theirs; often being out-driven by 40-50 metres; often playing boys who have dedicated coaches and significant resources.

“They showed never-give-up spirit and played with great sportsmanship.”

Marcus Gray led the team from No 1 and highlighted a tough week at the top of the order with an excellent 4 and 2 win against Aorangi/Southland.

Tairāwhiti junior reps hone their short games in preparation for matchplay battle. Kymani Tamatea (left) had a victory on his 12th birthday during the Junior National Interprovincials not long after he represented Bay of Plenty at the Booth Shield junior teams' tournament.

The smile could not be removed from the face of Kymani after he gave himself a memorable 12th birthday present: a 3 and 2 win against Northland.

Some of the players put together their best golf over the week, including Tolaga Bay’s Maioha Waru, who was only 2-over the card in his 3 and 1 loss against Northland.

All other team members - Watene Brown, Riki Reedy, Jet Whitaker and Ruan Ludwig - had moments to savour over the week, and Steve Whitaker said those eligible were already talking about 2026.

Anaru Reedy, Tairāwhiti participation and club supporter co-ordinator for NZ Golf, said the rise of junior golf in the district was an offshoot of the nationwide increase in popularity of the game since Covid-19, when “golf ticked a lot of Covid restrictions boxes”.

Reedy took up his role with Golf NZ in February and said this partnership and support had “enabled a great intake of new golfers, both young and old”.

He has been getting out and about to clubs and schools in the district, running coaching sessions and delivering programmes such as Futures (for ages 5-18) and She Loves Golf (for women).

“The latest figures from Golf NZ have shown a 220% increase in boys in the Tairāwhiti district over the last 12 months, with numbers growing nationwide,” he said.

“Golf is now seen as cool, accessible and a chance to have a good time with mates and family, a chance to socially connect with like-minded individuals with similar abilities.”