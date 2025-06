Gisborne Boys' High School First XV flanker Samuel Fox beats a Rotorua Boys' High player in front of Bay of Plenty referee Mark Greene in a Super 8 game at the Rectory grounds. Gisborne lost 43-12 and are back in action on Saturday against Hastings BHS in Hastings.

There’s always a lot of feeling in games between Gisborne and Rotorua boys’ high schools.

And for the sixth year since the Craig Callaghan Memorial Trophy was presented for when their First XV teams meet in the Super 8 competition, Raukura (Rotorua) have won it.

Their First XV completed a clean sweep of the four-team interschool fixture in Gisborne last weekend with a 43-12 win.

Rotorua’s Second XV won 76-5, their Under-15s 51-10 and the U14s 37-0.

Gisborne First XV captain and openside flanker James McKay (ninth minute) and right wing Anakin Ormsby-Cairns (64th) scored sensational tries.