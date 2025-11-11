The Gisborne Gladiators have forged a strong reputation for stockcar team racing and will be a force to be reckoned with again in their red-coloured cars this season. Photo / Gisborne Herald

The Gisborne Gladiators squad has been named for the stockcar team racing season and will be led by powerhouse siblings Ethan and Asher Rees.

Ethan (127G) and Asher (126G) indicated they would be available for selection and both have opted to race stockcars and superstocks in team events this season.

The pair have impressive racing CVs in both classes.

The Gladiators have been further boosted by Josh Prentice (5G), a former superstocks 2NZ who won the World 240s title in Rotorua in January and went on to fly the New Zealand and Gisborne Speedway Club flag at the world finals in the United Kingdom.

The other members of the Geuze Contractors-sponsored Gladiators squad are Haydin Barker (84G), Bryce Simpson (98G) and Will Kaa (164G).