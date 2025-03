Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Gisborne Club Darts Association's winter league started this week with a bunch of 180s thrown.

The Gisborne Club Darts Association’s 2025 winter league had a great opening night. Nine 180s were thrown, three of those coming from Mathew Reedy, of Cozzie Souljahz. A high finish of 118 was thrown by RSA Stallions’ Harley Ngarangione.

Results from Tuesday –

Tao Spartans 11 Dartaholics 4: Steve Lascelles 100, 125, 140st, 140; John Ahuriri 100, 112; Dean Allen 100, 123, 125; Riley Horsefield 100 (2); Meshelle Ahuriri 100 (2), 171; Kelly Munro 100, 105 (2); Peter Tom 100 (4), 140; John Groenwald 100 (3); Jono Budd 100 (8).





Cossie Souljahz 12 The Kennel 3: Errol Tamihana 100 (8), 140, 180st; Lee Tamihana 100 (5), 120, 121, 134; Mathew Reedy 100 (6), 140, 160, 177, 180st, 180 (2); Crewz Stone-Nepia 100 (9), 109, 132; Cody Leach 100 (4), 115, 135, 140; CJ Lewis Brown 100, 136; Darryl Murray 100 (3); Chris Stevens 100 (4), 140; Bobby 100 (2), 112, 140; Fabian 100 (2), 140 (2); Brayden Hollis 100 .