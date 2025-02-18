Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Putting on the ritz at Gisborne high tea event

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Poverty Bay-Wairoa Federation of Women's Institutes is hosting "a sit-down-and-be-waited-on" high tea at the Holy Trinity Hall in Derby St on Saturday.

Poverty Bay-Wairoa Federation of Women's Institutes is hosting "a sit-down-and-be-waited-on" high tea at the Holy Trinity Hall in Derby St on Saturday.

Stick to your knitting, they say.

Do what you know best.

Make your work your passion.

Women’s Institute members around the country are taking these mottos to heart and – for once – are having a project to raise awareness for themselves.

Fresh off the success

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport