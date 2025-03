Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Bowls Gisborne East Coast centre president Jon Davies with GEC Centre Masters 60+ Optional Tournament winners Anna Colvin and Kathryn Flaugere.

The only women’s team to enter the Gisborne East Coast Centre Masters 60+ Optional Tournament have emerged as the overall winners.

Kathryn Flaugere and Anna Colvin mastered their home Poverty Bay greens in warm conditions to win the tournament which featured 14 teams and a format of four rounds of 12 ends.

The champions ended the rounds unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

Tolaga Bay’s Mark Bain and Ben Elkington were runners-up on three wins.