Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport Poverty Bay weekend rugby scoreboard Gisborne Herald 28 Apr, 2025 01:58 AM 2 mins to read Subscribe to listen Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen. Already a subscriber? Sign in here Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech. ‌

Save Share Share this article Copy Link

Email

Facebook

Twitter/X

LinkedIn

Reddit Gisborne Boys' High School fullback Kahurangi Leach Waihi is confronted by a Feilding High School defender in a First XV rugby game at the Rectory field on Saturday. The visitors won 26-20 after leading 12-3 at halftime. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Boys' High School fullback Kahurangi Leach Waihi is confronted by a Feilding High School defender in a First XV rugby game at the Rectory field on Saturday. The visitors won 26-20 after leading 12-3 at halftime. Photo / Paul Rickard