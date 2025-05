Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport Poverty Bay rugby scoreboard: Gisborne Boys’ High School rack up 60 in first win of 2025 Gisborne Herald 4 May, 2025 11:53 PM 2 mins to read Subscribe to listen Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen. Already a subscriber? Sign in here Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech. ‌

Reddit YMP forward Niko Lauti goes over for a try in a Poverty Bay Premier club rugby game at Barry Park. YMP defeated Tapuae 28-12 – Tapuae's first taste of defeat since entering the competition last year and going through the season unbeaten. Photo / Paul Rickard

