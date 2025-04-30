Tapuae player-coach Paoraian Manuel-Harman acknowledged that his side were dominant and he was particularly proud that they kept the visitors scoreless.

Lock Nox Ranitu and No 8 Atonio Marewai featured prominently in attack and defence for Tapuae, as OBM worked overtime to keep their structure.

With several players unavailable due to work commitments, OBM respected the integrity of the competition by fielding a side. Most, if not all sports teams, face such situations at least once a season.

Their pack, under skipper and lock Jordan Kingi, showed plenty of grit, which drew praise from Manuel-Harman.

Young props Ratu Nairoroi and Levi Soto and veteran rake Rikki Terekia were great value up front – Terekia going close to a try in the first half – but Tapuae’s all-round quality and power out wide ultimately shone through.

YMP’s whitewash of Pirates was up there score-wise, although fades in comparison to the biggest scoreline in Poverty Bay Rugby’s 135-year history – High School Old Boys’ 160-12 defeat of Pirates on June 4, 2005.

In Saturday’s romp, YMP raced to a 47-0 lead by halftime and scored 15 tries in total. They were well served by wingers Quaydon Chaffey-Kora, who scored four tries, Tharin Cox-Peratiaki, who got a double, and reserve halfback Israel Fox, who also scored a brace.

YMP coach Willie Brown was most pleased with the leadership of game-day captain and No 8 Niko Lauti, who was named their MVP.

They played superbly under his guidance and Brown was able to give members of their wider squad good game time.

Pirates coach Anthony Kiwara said it was “a tough day for us”.

“But despite the score, we performed well in areas of the game that we’d trained for. YMP showed why they’re a class act, so we’ll go back to the drawing board, keep working hard and look forward to the rematch [on June 7].”

High School Old Boys’ (HSOB) got week three off to a rip-roaring start when, just 30 seconds into their clash with Ngātapa, left wing Bryan Howard tore down the sideline to score under the crossbar off a superb pass from fullback Matthew Proffit.

A similar score to the 43-0 centenary thumping was on the cards with HSOB 21-0 up in 20 minutes after converted tries to Howard, openside flanker Ryan Jones (sixth minute) and Proffit (20th).

But Ngātapa‘s strength at the set piece kept them in the game, including a 24th-minute tighthead inspired by an awesome charge by giant scrum anchor Atonio Walker-Leawere, whose fellow prop Ihaia Kerr also made waves.

“Up front, Ngātapa are always strong and their scrum was really impressive,” HSOB skipper and halfback George Halley said.

“It wasn’t easy to deal with, but our pack really had to lift – and did – in the second half.”

The first half contained great saves and scores, the outstanding save being Ngātapa fullback Pat Brennan’s brilliant cover tackle on HSOB first five Cohen Loffler.

Following a minor dust-up, well-handled by referee Ben Holt, Ngātapa scored their first try in the 34th minute, a lusty effort from blindside flanker Hamish Chrisp, who showed great strength and technique to barge across.

HSOB led 21-5 at the break but second-half honours went to Ngātapa as they restricted HSOB to a single try to flanker and MVP Sio Palusa while scoring two in reply – to No 8 Jack Fuller and winger Jonathan Taylor.