Pirates’ front row of Moui Paongo and brothers David and Jesse Sweeney will need to be at their best at scrum time.

Ngatapa, noted for the quality and strength of their forward play, have a trio to test any in Campbell Chrisp, Ben Johnson and Sam Hudson.

Plus they have finishers – none better than left wing Moses Bulicakau.

YMP have a new coach in former co-manager Willie Brown, taking over from Ngati Porou East Coast head coach Kahu Tamatea.

YMP’s scope to attack has been boosted by the addition of ex-Ngatapa outside backs Nashwen Mouton and Anthony Karauria.

The black and whites are chomping at the bit, having started training at the end of January.

YMP will field five debutants in their starting line-up, with two more likely to come off the bench.

“This year we have a lot of youth in the mix and we put the onus on individuals to work hard until we came together as a team,” said Skudder, who led YMP to the title in 2022 and 2023 and is in his fifth year as captain.

“We wanted to give our players extra time at home with their families because once team trainings start, players are right into their rugby and it’s a big commitment.”

YMP’s props are the formidable Saigeon Carmichael and Wirihania Raihania, and they have a back row noted for their physicality in Khian Westrupp, Te Peehi Fairlie and Niko Lauti.

Feisty vice-captain halfback Rawiri Broughton will serve dangerous outsides such as Taine Aupouri and Mitchell Purvis.

OBM will be guided this year by former Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV assistant coach Kahu Falaoa.

Wily prop Lance Dickson, though out with a right hamstring strain until April 19 at the earliest, skipper rake Rikki Terekia and his long-serving Poverty Bay teammate Juston Allen, at flanker, are the only OBM starters from the team who famously beat YMP by a record 65-5 in the 2019 grand final.

Former Poverty Bay captain James Grogan is a notable addition to OBM at blindside flanker, having served as Bay assistant coach Miah Nikora for the last two years.

Paoriana Manuel-Harman, who was last week named coach of the Poverty Bay Heartland squad, will once again be player-coach of the defending champion Tapuae side, who beat YMP 13-5 in last year’s historic grand final in Wairoa.

Co-captain that day, Tione Hubbard, has retired. However, he has a worthy replacement in veteran Hema, who, alongside halfback Te Amo and first five Manuel-Harman, are more than capable of managing the team’s four confirmed debutants and four to debut off the bench.

Their new recruits include tighthead prop Iose Brown, a product of Northland, and second five Denz To’o, who played for the Northern United premier side in Wellington last year.

HSOB head coach Wayne Ensor said their priority was to maintain momentum after their win over Ngatapa at the club’s centenary celebrations last weekend.

“To build from the week before, be accurate and play smart,” he said.

Left wing Bryan Howard is coming off a hat-trick from the pre-season win over Ngatapa, while Ensor has plenty of experience to call on in former Tiny White Medal winner Sione Tamale, halfback in 2014, on the bench.

HSOB’s next generation of backs, such as first five Cohen Loffler and right wing Liam Beattie, will bring speed and youthful enthusiasm to complement their forward pack.

The referees for Tiny White Opening Day are Matt Smith, Lenny Ferris and Ben Holt.

TINY WHITE OPENING DAY TEAMS

Tūranga Pirates: Moui Paongo, David Sweeney, Jesse Sweeney (c), Caleb Rurehu, Setafano Tolu, Moeaki Mosaati, Paula Tatafu, Alifereti Senivou, Fereti Paulo, Rico Walters (vc), Siope Fakahokotau, Henare Kepa, Ngarimu Waru, Konaii Kaliopasi, Isimeli Yavala. Res: Viliami Mosaati, Patriah Kaliopasi, Lisione Ulupano, Kiri Latu, Soane Fifita, Tevita Matangi Tongia, Cape Faingataa.

Ngatapa: Campbell Chrisp, Ben Johnson, Sam Hudson, Jack Twigley (c), Latrell Walker, Hamish Chrisp, James Law, Etimoni Lavaka, Angus McKenzie, Tim Haldane, Moses Bulicakau, Te Pirihi Puke-Riki, Jack Hamilton, Joseph Hamm, Patrick Brennan. Res: Alex Chrisp, Leon Kerr, Jack Fuller, Jock Dodgshun, Rian Norton, Fasi Lauti, Willie Short.

OBM: Ratu Nairoroi, Ilaisa Vunibola, Levi Soto, Jordan Kingi (cc), Juston Allen, James Grogan, Jokatama Ciwa, Jolame Koroidabuli, Atunaisa Rokotuiwei, Jake Holmes, Bosca Tikicidre, Qkylau Leach, Ale Paulo, Bosca Tikicidre, Braedyn Grant (cc); Res: Sipiriano Vino, Jope Lido, Netani Seruwaqa, Rikki Terekia, Maika Daveta, Junior Qatiri, Jovi Ratuvou.

YMP: Saigeon Carmichael, Shayde Skudder (c), Wirihana Raihania, Willis Tamatea, Siope Piukana, Khian Westrupp, Te Peehi Fairlie, Niko Lauiti, Ra Broughton (vc), Kayleb Te Whare, Nashwen Mouton, Kouma Samson, Taine Aupouri, Quaydon Chaffey-Kora, Taimana Teneti. Res: Jayerion Ahu, Viliami Funa, Legend Winiata, Jesse Kapene, Mitchell Purvis, Silas Brown, Anthony Karauria.

High School Old Boys: Franco Ludwig, Matekairoa McGuire, ⁠Salesi Niuvao, Zane Boyle, ⁠Jack Willock, ⁠Peni Faingataa, ⁠Ryan Jones, ⁠Siosiua Moala, ⁠George Halley (c), ⁠Cohen Lofler, Bryan Howard, ⁠Rylan Tuwairua-Brown, ⁠Xavier Tuapawa, ⁠Liam Beattie, ⁠Matthew Proffit; Res: Cody Ellis, Mango Halaifonua, Xayvier Tamanui-Kingi, Nelson Moran, Cory Reihana, Sione Tamale, Scott Hatwell.

Tapuae: Tom Ormond, Wayne Hema (cc), Iose Brown, Nox Ranitu, Duran Smith, Miharo Tipuna, Keanu Taumata, Ngahiwi Manuel, Kingi Te Amo (cc), Paoraian Manuel-Harman, Tatana Smith, Denz To’o, Carlos Carroll, Riko Tupou, Kyoni Te Amo. Res: Sekove Serau, Apisai Maikorolevu, Esera Makulau, Semi Nabaleca, Tungane Kaimoana, Tiakiwai Hauwai, Rema Smith.

Senior 1 draw

All games at 1pm: HSOB v Tūranga Pirates, Oval 1, ref Thomas Nukunuku; YMP Bumbles v Ngatapa, Barry Park 1, ref Joel Pearse; Nuhaka V8s v Charteris Choppers Wairoa-Athletic, Nuhaka Domain, ref Michael Pickering.