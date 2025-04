Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Poverty Bay Bowling Club's mixed triples club champions are Alex Muir, Lesley Seymour and Ngawai Turipa.

Differential decided Poverty Bay Bowling Club’s mixed triples club championship for 2025.

Six teams competed in the champs in a format of two sets of five ends.

Lesley Seymour (skipper), Ngwai Turipa and Alex Muir emerged the overall winners with a record of two wins and a plus-10 differential.

Cheryl Jenkins (s), Steve Jenkins and Jean Patterson also had two wins but an inferior differential of plus 2.