Poverty Bay mark return to Rugby Park with Heartland win over East Coast

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
Ngāti Porou East Coast flanker Jack Richardson upends Poverty Bay loose forward Ryan Jones in their Heartland Championship opener at Rugby Park in Gisborne on Saturday. Jones was among the try-scorers as the Bay got their campaign off to a winning start, 18-8, in their first game on the park since October 2022. Photo / Paul Rickard

Heartland Championship, week 1: In Gisborne, Poverty Bay 18 (Ryan Jones, Keanu Taumata tries; Tayler Adams 2 pen, con) Ngāti Porou East Coast 8 (William Bolingford try; Sheridan Rangihuna pen); Waihī, Thames Valley 34 Mid Canterbury 50; Whanganui, Whanganui 39 North Otago 21; Masterton, Wairarapa Bush 29 South Canterbury 50;

