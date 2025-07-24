Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poverty Bay East Coast indoor bowlers triumph at interprovincials in Hamilton

By Coralie Campbell-Whitehead
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

The Poverty Bay East Coast team who won Division 3 of the national interprovincial indoor bowls championships and earned promotion to Division 2 are, back (from left): Leighton Shanks, Kaye Easton (manager), David Lynn, Warren Gibb (reserve) and Keith Setter. Front: Jay Casey, Kayla Trowell, Matthew Foster, Dylan Foster and Malcolm Trowell.

The Poverty Bay East Coast team who won Division 3 of the national interprovincial indoor bowls championships and earned promotion to Division 2 are, back (from left): Leighton Shanks, Kaye Easton (manager), David Lynn, Warren Gibb (reserve) and Keith Setter. Front: Jay Casey, Kayla Trowell, Matthew Foster, Dylan Foster and Malcolm Trowell.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poverty Bay East Coast indoor bowls representative team continued their stellar form for the 2025 season in winning the Division 3 National Interprovincial Championship in Hamilton last weekend.

They came back from a slow start to finish 6½ points ahead of South Canterbury to win the Paterson Trophy for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save