Poverty Bay, East Coast derby in Gisborne to kick off 2025 Heartland Championship

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Competition rugby returns to Gisborne's Rugby Park on Saturday when Poverty Bay host Ngati Porou East Coast in the opening round of the Heartland Championship. Redevelopment work continues in earnest at the park and while there is no roof on the grandstand, fans will have access to the lower section, where new seating has been installed. Saturday's game will also feature the return of Poverty Bay's traditional mascot, Willie the Weka, and a sponsors' sprint race. Photo / Chris Taewa

Everyone not already on tenterhooks will be by 2.30pm Saturday.

The opening round of the 2025 Heartland Championship not only pits Poverty Bay Weka and Ngati Porou East Coast Kaupoi against each other for the 179th time in their proud history, it is also the return of rugby to Rugby

