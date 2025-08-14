And they won last year’s Heartland match between the sides 23-17, also in Ruatōria.

But the Bay beat the Kaupoi 50-12 on King’s Birthday weekend last year to retain the Anaru “Skip” Paenga Memorial Trophy, played for when the sides clash in Gisborne.

Both teams go into Saturday’s game on the back of warm-up matches last weekend – the Bay losing 48-14 to Hawke’s Bay Saracens in Napier, the Coast going down 40-31 to Eastern Bay of Plenty at Tolaga Bay.

“We defended well in the first half, [had] great connection and also, in winning collisions, forced some errors from the Hawke’s Bay Saracens,” said Poverty Bay’s new head coach Paoraian Manuel-Harman.

“Once we were in possession, we put together some good phases to truck our way into the wind, out of our own territory ... and so tomorrow our goal is to be dominant. We want to dominate and then score some entertaining tries.”

Among those to stand out in the Saracens game were second five Billy Ropiha, who last turned out for Poverty Bay in 2013, and High School Old Boys openside flanker Ryan Jones, who made a try-saving cover tackle and scored the Bay’s second try late in the game.

The Bay will be led on Saturday by co-captains Lance Dickson (loosehead prop) and Keanu Taumata (blindside flanker).

They will also debut North Harbour player Taylor Adams at first five. Adams is an ex-Southland and New Zealand Under-20 representative, who played two Super Rugby games for the Melbourne Rebels in 2018.

While EBOP retained the Basil Simpson Trophy against the Coast, many of the home side’s big guns fired and scored tries to boot – loosehead prop Manahi Brooking, scrum anchor Perrin Manuel, No.8 Manaia Nyman, centre KC Wilson and fullback Leethan Tipene-Rawiri.

The Coast will be led on Saturday by centre Apirana Pewhairangi, with Manuel vice-captain.

Of particular interest will be the inclusion of ex-Wellington Lions halfback Sheridan Rangihuna, son of Bay of Plenty and Poverty Bay representative the late Api Rangihuna.

Sam Fellows (King Country) is referee, with Matt Smith and Keelyn Smith his assistants.

Admittance is by gold coin. No alcohol is allowed and only players and officials can park behind the grandstand.