Poverty Bay away, Ngāti Porou East Coast hosting West Coast in Heartland Championship week 2

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Poverty Bay fullback Kyoni Te Amo-Poki invites Ngāti Porou East Coast winger Kris Palmer to talk to the hand in last Saturday's Heartland Championship derby, won 18-8 by the Bay in Gisborne. East Coast host West Coast in week 2 of the competition, while the Bay are away to King Country. Photo / Paul Rickard

It’s time to knuckle down.

Fresh from a winning start to their Heartland Championship campaign, Poverty Bay Weka have the chance to pick up silverware when they take on King Country Rams at Owen Delaney Park in Taupō – a week 2 game that will be televised live on Sky

