Adams’ impressive combination with another new face, halfback Henry Saker, was a feature of Poverty Bay’s win over Ngāti Porou East Coast in week 1 – the perfect start for first-season coach Paoraian Manuel-Harman.

Poverty Bay’s scrum dominance was also a highlight, but they will be without last weekend’s man-of-the-match, prop Nik Patumaka, who was called into the Hawke’s Bay squad for their NPC clash with Canterbury in Napier.

Patumaka has been replaced by Iose Brown in the starting 15.

In other changes, Hawke’s Bay-based old hand Ted Walters, who played for Poverty Bay in 2021, 2022 and 2023, is in for Anthony Karauria at second five and Quaydon Chaffey-Kora will start on the right wing in place of Nashwen Mouton.

Having lost 18-8 to Poverty Bay in Gisborne in week 1, Ngāti Porou East Coast Kaupoi host West Coast at Enterprise Cars Whakarua Park in Ruatōria – the match starting at the earlier time of 1.30pm.

The Kahu Tamatea-coached, Apirana Pewhairangi-captained Sky Blues are eyeing the union’s 16th win in the 33rd Coasties v Coasters clash since 1976.

Also at stake will be the Arthur Wickes Memorial Trophy, which the southerners won at home last year, 37-19.

The Sky Blues won a thriller 29-27 at Ruatōria in 2022, but West Coast have a good record at the Kaupoi colosseum, having won 10 times there and lost five.

No 8 Will Bolingford was the Sky Blues’ sole try-scorer in Gisborne last weekend, but the Coast have many weapons, such as what is shaping up to be a highly capable inside back pairing of Sheridan Rangihuna and Wharenui Hawera.

They welcome back from injury 50-game lock Richie Green, while Epeli Lotawa – who wore the Sky Blue jersey from 2017 to 2019 – will start in the No 11 jersey instead of KC Wilson, who is in the reserves.

The battle of the Coasts is always special for Tamatea, who had seasons with both (2003 for East Coast; 2019 for West Coast) in his illustrious 100-plus first-class games career, which was dominated by 82 games for Poverty Bay.

Hawke’s Bay police officer Stu Catley is the referee.

Ngāti Porou East Coast Hamoterangi start their North Island Heartland women’s competition campaign against Wairarapa Bush at Trust House Memorial Park in Masterton at 11.30am on Saturday.

The Bush were beaten 50-5 by Whanganui in their opener last Saturday.

Poverty Bay do not have a team in the NI Heartland women’s competition this year.

Ngati Porou East Coast Kaupoi (1-15): Manahi Brooking, Manaaki Aranui, Perrin Manuel, Richie Green, Rico Te Kani, Uetaha Wanoa, Willie Bolingford, Hoani Te Moana, Sheridan Rangihuna, Wharenui Hawera, Epeli Lotawa, Leigh Bristowe, Apirana Pewhairangi (c), Treymaine Butler, Leethan Tipene-Rawiri. Res: Micky Huriwaka, Jayden Leiua-Pokia, Tristan Rutene, Tuterangi Ngarimu, Te Aotahi Tuhaka, Hamuera Moana, Carlos Kemp, KC Wilson.

Poverty Bay Weka: (1-15): George Ormond, Ngahiwi Manuel, Iose Brown, Harawira Kahukura, Leka Palusa, Keanu Taumata (c), Ryan Jones, Uini Fetalaiga, Henry Saker, Tayler Adams (vc), Matthew Proffit, Ted Walters, Lennox Shanks, Quaydon Chaffey-Kora, Kyoni Te Amo-Poki. Res: Saigeon Carmichael, Toru Noanoa, Ratu Nairoroi jnr, Jokatama Cewa, Atonio Marewai, Silas Brown, Cohen Loffler, Bosaka Tikicidre.