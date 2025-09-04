Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pocock three-pointer seals epic Gisborne basketball league win for Marauders

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
7 mins to read

Massive Marauders team member Luke Bradley battles for the ball with Gisborne Boys' High's Aiden Henderson in their GBA Men's Premier League game won by the Marauders, 74-67.

Massive Marauders team member Luke Bradley battles for the ball with Gisborne Boys' High's Aiden Henderson in their GBA Men's Premier League game won by the Marauders, 74-67.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auric Pocock is a match-winner.

Pocock, 15, sealed Massive Marauders’ 74-67 win against Gisborne Boys’ High School with incredible nerve.

The tall guard dropped a three-point shot to decide the late game in week 7 of the Gisborne Basketball Association’s Men’s Premier League at the YMCA.

It was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save