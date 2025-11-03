Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Player-coach Alan Vest transformed Gisborne City

Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Gisborne City players Alan Vest (right) and Maurice Tillotson are photographed at the time of their selection in 1972 for the New Zealand football team to tour South-East Asia as preparation for the World Cup qualifying campaign. Vest was chosen as captain. Photo / Gisborne Photo News

Gisborne City players Alan Vest (right) and Maurice Tillotson are photographed at the time of their selection in 1972 for the New Zealand football team to tour South-East Asia as preparation for the World Cup qualifying campaign. Vest was chosen as captain. Photo / Gisborne Photo News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Gisborne City player-coach and New Zealand captain Alan Vest has died in Australia, aged 86.

Vest’s wife Lilian and family have received messages of condolence from the football community in Oceania, South-East Asia and England.

Vest coached Gisborne City in three seasons (1971-1973) in the national league,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save