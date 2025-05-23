Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

23 May, 2025 02:53 AM 2 mins to read

Bowls Gisborne-East Coast Centre men's player of the year Paddy Stewart. Photo / Karen Pinn

Lawn bowler Paddy Stewart is heading south to Dunedin next week but picked up the Bowls Gisborne-East Coast men’s player of the year award before he left.

Glenys Whiteman received the women’s player of the year award.

Fourteen-year-old twins Kyle and Liam Pinn were joint winners of the award for most improved junior men’s player, while Marise Raklander was judged most improved junior women’s bowler.

The centre prizegiving for the 2024/25 season was held at Poverty Bay Bowling Club.

This season Stewart won the men’s open pairs alongside David File, and the champion of champions senior men’s triples with File and Steve Goldsbury. He also played in the national intercentre with Malcolm Trowell, Shaun Goldsbury, Steve Goldsbury, Ricky Miller, Andrew Ball, Arthur Hawes and Steve Berezowski.