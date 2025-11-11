Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

One end separates top two teams in 2-4-2 lawn bowls tourney

Karen Pinn
Gisborne Herald·
Quick Read

Kahutia Bowling Club’s Dayvinia Mills and Kyle Pinn won Poverty Bay Bowling Club’s 2-4-2 mixed pairs tournament. They are pictured with Poverty Bay club president Marc Alexander (right).

Kahutia Bowling Club’s Dayvinia Mills and Kyle Pinn won Poverty Bay Bowling Club’s 2-4-2 mixed pairs tournament. They are pictured with Poverty Bay club president Marc Alexander (right).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kahutia pair Dayvinia Mills and Kyle Pinn won Poverty Bay Bowling Club’s annual 2-4-2 mixed pairs tournament.

They headed off Kyle’s parents, Geoff and Karen Pinn, by one end after both teams finished the Mangapapa Garage-sponsored competition with four wins.

A full green of 16 teams contested the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save