Kahutia Bowling Club’s Dayvinia Mills and Kyle Pinn won Poverty Bay Bowling Club’s 2-4-2 mixed pairs tournament. They are pictured with Poverty Bay club president Marc Alexander (right).

One end separates top two teams in 2-4-2 lawn bowls tourney

Kahutia pair Dayvinia Mills and Kyle Pinn won Poverty Bay Bowling Club’s annual 2-4-2 mixed pairs tournament.

They headed off Kyle’s parents, Geoff and Karen Pinn, by one end after both teams finished the Mangapapa Garage-sponsored competition with four wins.

A full green of 16 teams contested the event, with Poverty Bay, Kahutia and Gisborne bowling clubs represented.

Strong, blustery winds tested the players in games that lasted 10 ends or 90 minutes, whichever came first.

Each team played four games.