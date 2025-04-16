It was an eventful Saturday.

On the same day that HSOB captain and halfback George Halley played his 50th game for his club, former Waikohu man Israel Fox made his YMP debut off the bench at centre.

“HSOB came to play and that was a good game,” YMP head coach Willie Brown said. “We created opportunities. We didn’t always capitalise, though we did score seven tries.”

Two of those were scored back to back in the first half by winger Quaydon Chaffey-Kora.

YMP No 8 Niko Lauti scored the opening try three minutes into the clash, but impressive openside flanker Selisio Palusa replied for the blue and whites.

HSOB were dealt a major blow when, in the 21st minute, right wing Liam Beattie was dismissed by referee Ben Holt for a clumsy tackle on Chaffey-Kora. Chaffey-Kora had taken to the air, then reached up to take a high-bouncing ball above the unsighted Beattie.

Down to 14 men, HSOB went in front with a try to vice-captain and No 8 Siosiua Moala, but YMP struck back twice to lead 19-12 at halftime and took control in the second spell.

OBM led Pirates 17-3 through tries to left wing Jovilisi Ratuvou, halfback Atunaisa Rokotuiwei and openside flanker James Grogan.

Former Poverty Bay captain Grogan scored in each half while reserve first five Tawhiri Walsh, who like Grogan was playing his first game for the club in several years, landed three conversions and scored a try.

Pirates’ MVP and blindside flanker Setafano Tolu was tremendous at the lineout and he carried the battle to OBM in terms of physicality.

OBM co-captains Jordan Kingi (lock) and Braedyn Grant (fullback) took fearsome knocks during a game played much harder than the scoreline suggests.

Pirates’ efforts were rewarded in the 64th minute with a try to reserve left wing Niue Niue. Reserve fullback Isaiah Lemaua added another, but Grogan had the last say on fulltime.

The Sione Ngatu-coached and Jack Twigley-captained Ngatapa pushed Tapuae to the brink at Paddy’s Park.

However, Tapuae kept their composure to prevail by 10 points against a side who have made a meteoric improvement since losing to HSOB 43-0 a week out from the opening day.

Despite a couple of last-minute changes, the Tapuae Taniwha racked up 17 points in the first half through tries to loosehead prop Tom Ormond, centre Iowane Filimone and openside flanker Keanu Taumata – his try converted by fullback Kyoni Te Amo.

Ngatapa replied with three unconverted tries – to Joseph Hamm, hooker Ben Johnson and openside flanker Ben Robertson – and at 17-15 down were back in the contest.

After tries to Te Amo and right winger Eneriko Tupou against a try to Ngatapa left winger Moses Bulicakau, Tapuae led by seven points a minute from fulltime.

A penalty awarded to Tapuae saw centre Ethine Reeves land the kick to push them 10 points clear and deny the home side a losing bonus point.

Tapuae captain hooker Wayne Hema acknowledged the Ngatapa effort.

“It was a good start and finish from us, with Ngatapa playing well in the latter part of the first half and again after halftime. They did well. They fronted up.”

Twigley said: “We started pretty poorly, but the boys really came back into the game after the first 20 minutes.”

SENIOR 1 SCOREBOARD

Mahia 13 (Lee Tate, Jacquin Kawana tries; Wiremu Erkell pen) Nūhaka 15 (Hesty Ika 2, Matrix Paul tries). HT: Mahia 5 Nūhaka 0.

Tamatea Renovation & Maintenance YMP Bumbles 45 (Renata Wyllie 2, Keanu Barbarich 2, Davontè Babbington, Rapana Ngaau, Tuhakia Stewart tries; Justin Watson 3 con, Ngaau 2 con) Pirates 5 (Rawiri Hoerara try). HT: YMP 19 Pirates 5.

Ngatapa Harvest Matawhero Transport 41 (Charlie Newman, Matt Shann, Weihana Delamere, Michael Livingston, Joelle Ragoneliwa, Kelan Bryant tries; Josese Naivaluwuqa 4 con, Michael Livingston pen) HSOB 12 (Lachie Falloon, Jody Tuhaka tries; Cory Reihana con). HT: Ngatapa 18 HSOB 12.

Player of the Day awards: Troydyn Bird (Mahia), Hesty Ika (Nūhaka), Renata Wyllie (YMP), Jay Kaliopasi (Pirates), Weihana Delamere (Ngatapa), Lachie Falloon (HSOB).