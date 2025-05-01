The Gisborne Junior Pro is set to fire up the East Coast with its fourth consecutive year of grommet action.
As of earlier Thursday, the venue was still to be decided. It was originally scheduled for Makorori Beach’s Red Bus break, but Surfing NZ said given the weather and large swell, it was “highly likely” it would be based at Tolaga Bay.
The Sequence Surf-sponsored contest is the final event on the New Zealand Junior Surf Series calendar and the last opportunity for competitors to earn ranking points for the NZ Grom Series.
Rising talent from Ahipara to Dunedin will battle it out in the Under-14, U16 and U18 divisions.
It is usually set against the stunning backdrop of Makorori Beach, renowned for its long peeling right-handers and powerful beach breaks.