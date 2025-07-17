Advertisement
Nuhaka V8s end long wait for glory in Poverty Bay Senior 1 club rugby final

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Nuhaka V8s ended a 27-year title drought with their 17-6 win over Wairoa Athletic in the final of the Poverty Bay Senior 1 club rugby championship in Wairoa.

The Te Pae Hakari Poverty Bay Senior 1 club rugby grand final result was written in the stars.

Nuhaka V8s, aka the Star, claimed their first title since 1998 with a 17-6 win over Charteris Choppers Wairoa Athletic in a thrilling final at Lambton Square in Wairoa on Saturday.

