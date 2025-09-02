“We just need more time in the saddle as we’ve shown improvement every weekend,” Kaupoi coach Kahu Tamatea said.

“We just need to play more quality rugby for 80 minutes and reduce the number of errors we make on defence.”

The Coast’s “Kaupoi” – Most Valuable Player award for the game – went to second five Leigh Bristowe.

“He made metres all day and he’s just great value to have around the boys in camp,” Tamatea said.

Despite their second-half dominance, North Otago coach Luke Herden was impressed by the Sky Blues’ match effort.

“They’re a hardy group. They’re tough men. They never quit and we weren’t comfortable until the last eight minutes,” Herden said. “Their first five, Carlos Kemp, controlled the game well for them and outside him, Leigh [Bristowe] was a handful.”

On a clear, fine day, a crowd of 600 saw the Kaupoi score excellent first-half tries to right wing Leethan Rawiri in the 15th minute, and giant tighthead prop Jarryd Broughton, in his Heartland debut for the Coast, four minutes before the break.

North Otago centre Ben Fakava opened the scoring in the 10th minute. His try was converted by Japanese first five Kenta Iemura, who formed an impressive combination with countryman, halfback and Paris Olympics sevens representative Kippei Taninaka.

Kemp converted Rawiri’s try to level the score 7-7, but the Old Golds took the lead back in the 27th minute with a five-pointer to hooker and co-captain Hayden Tisdall, courtesy of a strong lineout drive.

In the 36th minute, a magnificent box kick from Kemp that resulted in a 50-22 put the Sky Blues on attack 10m from the goal-line.

King Country referee Matt Astle penalised the visitors for not relinquishing the ball, the home team opted to tap and run and the North Otago defence, big men all, could not stop the titanic Broughton scoring 10m to the right of the posts.

Kemp converted for a 14-12 lead, but a minute out from halftime, Taninaka scored and Iemura converted for 19-14 to North Otago.

Seven minutes after the resumption, Tisdall completed a double – the first of three unconverted second-half tries to the visitors.

Flanker Savenaca Rabaka scored in the 54th minute and left wing Ben McCarthy in the 64th to put North Otago in control at 34-14.

Coast reserve forward Uetaha Wanoa closed the gap with a try in the 69th minute, but the Old Golds finished strongly with tries to reserves Lisivani Tuifua (77th) and Matia Qiolevu (80th), which McCarthy converted.

It was North Otago’s first win of the championship and they are sitting 10th on the 12-team table.

Bottom-of-the-table Coast are still searching for their first points heading into round four, for which they are on the road to Ashburton to face a Mid Canterbury team looking to make it four wins on the trot.