They were a shot ahead of Park/Poverty Bay combo Jo Kerr and Lynne Holmberg.

The 9-hole gross winners were also a mixture of the city clubs - Sue McLaughlin and Laurie Lautmann.

Poverty Bay’s Jenny French and Suzy Gardner won the 9-hole net.

WEDNESDAY (April 23) - Electrinet Gisborne Park Ladies’ Open Foursomes, 18-hole section, gross: K. Hay/J. Foot 91, J. Kerr/L. Holmberg 92.

Net: R. Hiko/K.Sarich 75.5 on c/b from K. Torrez/C. Holland 75.5, M. Colebourne/M. Shanks 79.5, E. Westwood/L. Steel 79.5, L. Tana/ Paku 80, K. White/T. Aramakutu 80.5, C. Pipi/T. Ford 81, T. Lewis/G. Young 81.5, M. Francois/M. Allan 82.5, S. Paku/S. Maisey 85.

Best third shot on 18: L. Holmberg/J. Kerr.

9-hole section, gross: S. McLaughlin/L. Lautmann 50.

Net: J. French/S. Gardner 18.5, N. Johnson/W. Linton 22.5.

Approach on 5: R. Dymock.

Poverty Bay

David Solomann has happy memories of his former club and added to those while back in his home town on Sunday, despite playing the course the wrong way.

Solomann, now living in Auckland where he is a member of Whitford Park, won the men’s gross in the Play The Course Backwards trundler shed fundraiser.

Members took on a challenging reverse version of Awapuni Links and to help them out, they were allowed to purchase a maximum of 10 mulligans.

Solomann, in Gisborne with son Glenn to represent Waikohu in the Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants at Patutahi on the Saturday, used seven mulligans in shooting 65.

Glenn was a shot back in second.

Lee “Pikey” Hewson won the men’s net with 59.

Viv Bell’s 94 was good enough to clinch the women’s gross while Sarah Eriksen topped the net with 73.

A birdie of a different kind caused commotion at Poverty Bay last Wednesday.

A playing group of women went to the assistance of one of the roosters that patrol the area by the 15th tee as it was attacked by one of two roaming dogs.

Clubs were used in an effort to shoo off the dog which, with its mate, eventually headed off back up the 14th fairway.

As to the rooster, which the women feared was dead, it got up, a bit wobbly on its feet, and was last seen heading the same way as its attacker.

It was confirmed a couple of days later the rooster was still strutting.

SUNDAY - Play the Course Backwards fundraising tournament, men’s gross: D. Solomann 65.

Men’s net: L. Hewson 59.

Women’s gross: V. Bell 94.

Women’s net: S. Eriksen 73.

SATURDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: B. Anderson 38, M. Callaghan 36, A. Abrahams 35.

Division 2: A. McIntosh 35, D. Bush 30.

Twos: M. Callaghan.

Approach: R. Morley.

THURSDAY (April 24) - Men’s Stableford, division 1: M. Jefferson 40, G. Udall 40, B. Colbert 38, A. Hayward 38.

Division 2: P. Graham 39, S. Willock 38, J. Williams 35, R. Chalmers 34.

Twos: S. Andreassen, P. Butler, B. Colbert.

Approach: P. Butler.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, May 24, Enterprise Motor Group open foursomes (18 holes).

Waikohu

Another member of the Reeves whānau made her presence felt in her first official round of 2025 on Sunday.

Alexine Reeves shot 109-47-62, for 47 points, to run away with the women’s Stableford. She was 11 points clear of Penny Rutene.

Terry Reeves shot 2-over 72-3-69, for 37 points, to win the men’s Stableford.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford: T. Reeves 37, U. Chambers 35, K. Ruru 33, R. Reeves 32.

Women’s Stableford: Alexine Reeves 47, P. Rutene 36, Andrea Reeves 34.

Twos: R. Reeves, U. Chambers.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, men’s pairs championship.

Te Puia Hot Springs

Handicap golf was easily good enough for Bill Clark to win the men’s Stableford in the club competition on Sunday.

Former Poverty Bay-East Coast representative Clark carded 78-12-66, for 36 points.

SUNDAY - Women’s Stableford: I. Ngarimu 32, R. Ngatai 27.

Men’s Stableford: B. Clark 36, H. Rasmussen 32.

Twos: M Higham.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, women’s captain’s competition (round 1), LGU and putting.

Patutahi

Andy Nimmo produced his best golf in more than four years, winning twice in three days.

Nimmo won division 1 of the meat pack 9-hole Stableford on Friday with a 1-over 36 for 24 points. He beat Waikohu’s Antony Ruru - who shot 35 also for 24 - on countback.

Handy Andy returned on Sunday to top the division 1 men’s Stableford, over 18 holes, with 78-12-66, for 40.

Selwyn Skudder’s 39 was best of the division 2 men and Denise Johnston displayed machine-like consistency in mixing eight pars and 10 bogeys to win the women’s competition with 81-11-70, for 37.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: A. Nimmo 40, A. Hindmarsh 39, R. Pardoe 36, T. Hindmarsh 36, J. Neilson 36.

Division 2: Sel Skudder 39, K. Jones 39, C. Brown 36, S. Fookes 35

Women’s Stableford: D. Johnston 37.

Twos: D. Pohatu.

FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, division 1: A. Nimmo 24, A. Ruru 24, S. Toa 20, G. Solomann 20, B. Williams 20, P. Stewart 20, Blue Toa 19.

Division 2: K. Sarich 21, G. Holland 21, D. Quinn 20, D. Kahukoti 20, N. Short 19.

Veterans

Brian Morrissey won the Gisborne East Coast Veteran Golfers’ Tuesday Stableford for the second week running.

Morrissey signed for 83-13-70, for 38 points.

TUESDAY - Gisborne East Coast Veterans’ Stableford: B. Morrissey 38, D. Atkins 38, A. Carrie 38, L. Owen 37, K. Goldsmith 37, L. Foster 37.

Twos: N. Jones, L. Owen, J. McGregor.

COMING UP: TUESDAY, GEC competition at Poverty Bay, 11am tee-off.

Poverty Bay's Dave Pirimona is pictured through the Memorial Gates about to tee off the 11th hole at Tolaga Bay Golf Club in round 2 of the Tairāwhiti Endeavour men's interclub pennants. Photo / Chris Taewa

Men’s pennants

Murray Yates was “Mr Everything” in round 2 of the Endeavour men’s interclub pennants on Saturday

Not only did he play a major role in preparing his home Tolaga Bay course for the handicap matchplay event, he organised the show, sorted the cards, did the prizegiving...and won his match.

Tolaga Bay bounced back from a shaky round 1 at Waikohu to win four of their six round 2 matches for 16 points. Victories to Yates, Peewee Tuapawa, Rongo Pomana and Gary McLean lifted them to 20 points overall.

The mercury is rising in the bid for 2025 pennants glory, with three clubs locked at the top on 32 points - Waikohu, Te Puia Hot Springs and Patutahi.

Patutahi added 16 points to their total through wins to Pat Molloy, Tony Green, Watene Brown and Michael Broad.

The Springs compiled 14 points from victories to Ian Logan, Eruera West and Ken Lewis, and a half for Daryl Goldsmith.

Waikohu also racked up 14 with wins to Tipi Ruru, Frank Ngatoro and Sonny Ritchie, and a half to Tama Brown.

Mahia are only two points off the pace on 30 points courtesy of wins to Bruce Maher, David Waihaki and Roger Bremner and a half to Hira Campbell.

Poverty Bay (1) managed eight points and are fifth overall on 24 points after a win to Carl Carmody and halves from Bruce Talbot and Kit Goldsmith.

Tolaga Bay are sixth on 20, followed by Electrinet Gisborne Park, who lifted their total to 18 with wins to Heath Tupara and Mason Emery and a half from Mat Greeks.

Poverty Bay (2) are entrenched at the foot of the table on eight points. Andy Hayward’s win saved them from a whitewash.

The player of the day was Park’s Tupara, who posted 41 Stableford points. Only four others played to handicap or better.

Round 3 is at Patutahi on May 10.