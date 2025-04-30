Tolaga Bay's Murray Yates goes hole-hunting during round 2 of the Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants on his home course on Saturday. Yates and clubmate Gary McLean (pictured right) won their matches. Photo / Chris Taewa
Electrinet Park
Patutahi girlpower was to the fore, with some help from Mahia, in the Electrinet Gisborne Park Ladies Open foursomes last week.
Patutahi’s Kennedy Sarich combined with Mahia’s Renee Hiko to win the 18-hole net with a score of 75.5.
A countback was needed to decide the champions as Patutahi pair Kim Torrez and Charlie Holland posted the same score.
Karen Hay continued her winning ways, joining forces with fellow Park stalwart Jen Foot to win the 18-hole gross with 91.
Net: R. Hiko/K.Sarich 75.5 on c/b from K. Torrez/C. Holland 75.5, M. Colebourne/M. Shanks 79.5, E. Westwood/L. Steel 79.5, L. Tana/ Paku 80, K. White/T. Aramakutu 80.5, C. Pipi/T. Ford 81, T. Lewis/G. Young 81.5, M. Francois/M. Allan 82.5, S. Paku/S. Maisey 85.
Best third shot on 18: L. Holmberg/J. Kerr.
9-hole section, gross: S. McLaughlin/L. Lautmann 50.
Net: J. French/S. Gardner 18.5, N. Johnson/W. Linton 22.5.
Approach on 5: R. Dymock.
Poverty Bay
David Solomann has happy memories of his former club and added to those while back in his home town on Sunday, despite playing the course the wrong way.
Solomann, now living in Auckland where he is a member of Whitford Park, won the men’s gross in the Play The Course Backwards trundler shed fundraiser.
Members took on a challenging reverse version of Awapuni Links and to help them out, they were allowed to purchase a maximum of 10 mulligans.
Solomann, in Gisborne with son Glenn to represent Waikohu in the Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants at Patutahi on the Saturday, used seven mulligans in shooting 65.
Murray Yates was “Mr Everything” in round 2 of the Endeavour men’s interclub pennants on Saturday
Not only did he play a major role in preparing his home Tolaga Bay course for the handicap matchplay event, he organised the show, sorted the cards, did the prizegiving...and won his match.
Tolaga Bay bounced back from a shaky round 1 at Waikohu to win four of their six round 2 matches for 16 points. Victories to Yates, Peewee Tuapawa, Rongo Pomana and Gary McLean lifted them to 20 points overall.
The mercury is rising in the bid for 2025 pennants glory, with three clubs locked at the top on 32 points - Waikohu, Te Puia Hot Springs and Patutahi.
Patutahi added 16 points to their total through wins to Pat Molloy, Tony Green, Watene Brown and Michael Broad.
The Springs compiled 14 points from victories to Ian Logan, Eruera West and Ken Lewis, and a half for Daryl Goldsmith.