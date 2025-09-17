Pātūtahi women’s club captain Kennedy Sarich, despite being involved in her own final, kept an eye on proceedings and was able to report to Golf Roundup about the other title matches.
Denise Johnston remained top of the senior women’s pecking order with a 7 and 6 defeat of “an unwell” Shelley Robertson, with putting proving the difference.
Jon Priestley added the 2025 intermediate men’s title to his 2019 win but had to go all the way against Tom Hindmarsh, who fought back from four down after five holes. Priestley led 1 up after 18 and finally finished off his gritty opponent on the 36th.
Experience and the short game proved the difference as Sheree Gray beat Sarich 3 and 2 in the intermediate women’s final. Sarich praised Gray’s approaches and consistent putting and said it showed “that being 60m in front off the drive doesn’t make a difference if you can’t put the ball in the hole”.
Korban Harrison-Allen retained the junior men’s title with a 9 and 8 demolition of Joe Blair – the intermediate or even senior ranks are in the champion’s near future.
The junior women’s final was a battle royal, with Kim Torrez pipping newcomer Frances Tupara 1 up after the pair agreed to give a 36-hole match a go. Tupara only took up the game properly five months ago.
The endeavour men’s 18-hole final went the distance with Chris Harris beating mate John Tietjen 1 up.
SUNDAY – Women’s Stableford: K. Sarich 33, F. Tupara 32, S. Gray 32.
Men’s Stableford: S. Toa 37, T. Green 36, H. Brown 36, J. Brown 36, T. Hindmarsh 35.
Division 2: B. Tietjen 36, C. Harris 36, J. Tietjen 35, C. Kaa 34.
Twos: D. Pohatu, D. Russell.
Eagle on 10: J. Brown.
COMING UP: Saturday, open closing day, men’s and Canadian mixed pairs sections, Ruka Tupara Memorial; Saturday, October 4, Birdies for Boobies Women’s Pink Ribbon tournament, pairs 3x6-hole, novelty prizes and raffles, cup of tea at 8.30am, 9.30am tee-off, wear pink and be in to win. Email ladies.patutahigolfclub@gmail.com or text Charlie on 027 344 2224.
Poverty Bay
Waka Donnelly stepped back in time on Sunday in winning his second senior men’s club championship title on the Awapuni Links course where he has made his name immortal.
Not only was it 37 years after the now-55-year-old’s first club championship success, the seven-times Poverty Bay Open champion did it against a young man exhibiting similar talent to a teenage Donnelly.
Donnelly defeated 16-year-old Marcus Gray 1 up in a titanic 36-hole duel, not so much for the quality of play but the tension and trading of blows, particularly in the latter stages.
That was encapsulated on the 36th hole, where Donnelly made an up-and-down par for the half after teeing off 1 up.
Donnelly’s second shot from the right rough on the par-4 appeared to have found the bunker, but when he got to his ball it was in thick grass at the bunker and not the sand.
Referee Duncan Bush, after careful inspection, including lifting the ball to see if there was a depression underneath, ruled it was embedded and Donnelly was given a drop.
His decades of experience in pressure-cooker situations helped him finish the job against a worthy adversary.
“He’s a neat young guy,” Bush said of Gray. “He behaved impeccably well throughout the match.”
Left-hander Gray had a couple of early hiccups, which put Donnelly 2 up after five holes, but he won the eighth and ninth holes to square it and a bogey on the 11th was good enough for the Gisborne Boys’ High student to go 1 up.
Donnelly had the only birdie of the morning round – on the 14th – to tie the battle and he went into lunch with a 1-up advantage. That became 2-up when he won the 21st, but Gray hit the par-5 23rd for two and just missed his eagle to reduce his deficit to 1 down.
When Donnelly won the 26th to go back to 2 up, it was the start of a 10-hole run without a half.
Gray won three holes on the trot, including a birdie-3 on the 38th, and from there they traded punches like the end of a Rocky movie.
Bush felt a “turning point” came when Gray three-putted the 32nd for bogey to lose a hole he had a great chance to win.