Waka Donnelly returned to where his golfing career began to be crowned the 2024 East Coast Open champion for the first time on Sunday.
Donnelly defeated Ōpōtiki’s Micky Huriwaka 1-up in the championship 16 final of the Te Puia Hot Springs Hotel-sponsored event.
He beat teenager and defending champion Apirana Ngarimu also on the 18th in the semifinals while Huriwaka knocked out Poverty Bay’s Neil Hansen on the same hole.
In an all-Poverty Bay duel, Dirk Bullivant beat Mark Norman 2 and 1 in the second 16 final; Roland Waru defeated Tolaga Bay clubmate Rongo Pomana for the third 16 title; local Eruera West downed Tolaga Bay’s Maioha Waru in the fourth 16 decider; and home-course player Daryl Goldsmith won the bottom group of 8 from Waikare member Blair Cooper.
Meanwhile, the tournament featured some sporting royalty and former Wyoming High School star linebacker Andrew Putnam got to spar with a couple of them.
Poverty Bay member Putnam was knocked out in round 1 of the Waipiro Bay fourth 16, which put him into a flight clash with 27-test All Black Joe Stanley - a regular at the tournament.
Stanley won, which then dropped Putnam into a plate clash with All Black great Ian Kirkpatrick, who conceded their Sunday morning match.
Putnam’s “victory” subsequently advanced him to the consolation flight final against none other than Oceania Footballer of the Century Wynton Rufer, of Ngāti Porou descent and closely connected to the Coast through mother Anne (nee Campbell).
On his way to defeating Putnam, Rufer took great pride in showing him the Te Puia Springs hole he sponsors - the 13th, with its glorious view of Waipiro Bay.
And if a couple of AB legends and an All Whites superstar wasn’t enough, the field also featured East Coast stalwart and three-test All Black Andy Jefferd, who won the Ruatoria Handicap group of 8 flight.
SUNDAY - Te Puia Hot Springs Hotel East Coast Open, East Coast championship 16, overall winner: Waka Donnelly (Poverty Bay) from Micky Huriwaka (Ōpōtiki).
Third: Apirana Ngarimu (Judgeford).
Flight: Simon Jeune (PB).
Te Puia Springs Handicap 2nd 16, overall winner: Dirk Bullivant (PB) from Mark Norman (PB).