In an all-Poverty Bay duel, Dirk Bullivant beat Mark Norman 2 and 1 in the second 16 final; Roland Waru defeated Tolaga Bay clubmate Rongo Pomana for the third 16 title; local Eruera West downed Tolaga Bay’s Maioha Waru in the fourth 16 decider; and home-course player Daryl Goldsmith won the bottom group of 8 from Waikare member Blair Cooper.

Meanwhile, the tournament featured some sporting royalty and former Wyoming High School star linebacker Andrew Putnam got to spar with a couple of them.

Poverty Bay member Putnam was knocked out in round 1 of the Waipiro Bay fourth 16, which put him into a flight clash with 27-test All Black Joe Stanley - a regular at the tournament.

Stanley won, which then dropped Putnam into a plate clash with All Black great Ian Kirkpatrick, who conceded their Sunday morning match.

Putnam’s “victory” subsequently advanced him to the consolation flight final against none other than Oceania Footballer of the Century Wynton Rufer, of Ngāti Porou descent and closely connected to the Coast through mother Anne (nee Campbell).

On his way to defeating Putnam, Rufer took great pride in showing him the Te Puia Springs hole he sponsors - the 13th, with its glorious view of Waipiro Bay.

And if a couple of AB legends and an All Whites superstar wasn’t enough, the field also featured East Coast stalwart and three-test All Black Andy Jefferd, who won the Ruatoria Handicap group of 8 flight.

Te Puia Hot Springs Golf Club's 13th hole is sponsored by New Zealand football great Wynton Rufer, who got to view firsthand the sign when he played at the East Coast Open over the weekend.

SUNDAY - Te Puia Hot Springs Hotel East Coast Open, East Coast championship 16, overall winner: Waka Donnelly (Poverty Bay) from Micky Huriwaka (Ōpōtiki).

Third: Apirana Ngarimu (Judgeford).

Flight: Simon Jeune (PB).

Te Puia Springs Handicap 2nd 16, overall winner: Dirk Bullivant (PB) from Mark Norman (PB).

Third: Neil Mackie (PB).

Flight: Geno McClutchie (Titahi).

Tokomaru Bay Handicap 3rd 16, overall winner: Ronald Waru (Tolaga Bay) from Rongo Pomana (Tolaga Bay).

Third: Tony Green (Patutahi).

Flight: Peewee Tuapawa (Tolaga Bay).

Waipiro Bay Handicap 4th 16, overall winner: Eruera West (Te Puia Hot Springs) from Maioha Waru (Tolaga Bay).

Third: Gary McLean (Tolaga Bay).

Flight: Alvin Lawton (PB).

Ruatoria Handicap group of eight, overall winner: Daryl Goldsmith (Te Puia) from Blair Cooper (Waikare).

Flight: Andy Jefferd (Te Puia).

Plate: Watene Reedy (Tolaga Bay).





Poverty Bay

Debbie Kirkpatrick produced her best 18-hole score since March 2021 to top the Bronwyn Kay-sponsored Poverty Bay women’s Christmas tournament last week.

Kirkpatrick won the overall stableford with 90-24-66, for 44 points. Only one point back was Pauline Zame, with club president Miggles Shanks third on 40.

Jenny Newman’s 24-point haul was best of the 9-holers.

Jo Kerr had an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole.

After winning the men’s shootout final the previous weekend, Mark Jefferson continued from where he left off on Saturday.

Jefferson had a front-nine holes of 2-under 34 in his 1-over 73-5-68, for 40 points, which won him the division 1 men’s stableford on Saturday.

Willie Mortleman bounced back from his early exit (the third hole) in the shootout to win the division 1 men’s stableford last Thursday with 74-7-67, for 41.

TUESDAY - Veteran men’s stableford: P Rickard 38, G Pellett 37, R Fletcher 36, J McGregor 36, K Gunness 35, J Aitchison 35 K Goldsmith 35.

Twos: C. Dean.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford, division 1: S. Smith 37, B. Anderson 36, D. Wilson 36, M. Thomas 36.

Division 2: J. Wilson 40, P. Humphreys 39, A. McIntosh 37, N. Smith 37.

Twos: P. Anderson.

SATURDAY - Men’s stableford, division 1: M. Jefferson 40, K. Marshall 37, A. Kirkpatrick 36.

Division 2: B. Allen 33, K. Gunness 32.

Twos: K. Summersby, M. Jefferson.

Approach: K. Summersby.

THURSDAY (Nov 14) - Men’s stableford, division 1: W. Mortleman 41, I. Murphy 39, A. Abrahams 39, J. Rowe 39.

Division 2: J. Aitchison 39, K. Gunness 38, S. Bridge 38, M. Dodgshun 37.

Twos: J. Finch 2, D. Bush, A. Abrahams.

Approach: A. Abrahams.

Jackpot: J. Finch.

WEDNESDAY (Nov 13) - Bronwyn Kay women’s Christmas tournament, 18-hole stableford: D. Kirkpatrick 44, P. Zame 43, M. Shanks 40.

9-hole stableford: J. Newman 24, J. Alderson 21, Rose Pettigrew 21.

Approaches, 18-hole players: M. Colebourne (up to 18), V. Bell (19-27).

Approaches, 9-hole players: S. McLaughlin (up to 21), J. Newman (22+).

Longest putt (all-in): J. Alderson.

Twos: R. Pettigrew, D. Kirkpatrick, M. Allen.

Eagle on 9: J. Kerr.

Twilight 9-hole stableford, men’s overall winner: K. Sinton 24.

Men’s front 9: D Raggett 20, P. Ibbetson 20 from C. Christophers.

Men’s back 9: S Ratima 22, P. Dagg 22. S. Rolls 22, Z Lister 21.

Women: W. Babbington 23, L. Haisman 23, V. Lawler 19.

Non-golfers: H. Donnelly, T. Colbert, S. Tamola, T, Crawford.





Patutahi

Andrew Blakeman was in winning form on Friday and Sunday.

Blakeman fired a brilliant 2-under 33 for 24 points to win the senior division of the Friday meat pack 9-hole stableford.

He followed that up on Sunday with 76-8-68 to win the senior men’s net.

Phoenix Nickerson got one over brother Lucian as part of some hot scoring in the junior men’s division.

Phoenix won with 91-28-63, Chris Kaa was second with 86-23-63 and Lucian broke 90 for only the second time in placing third with 89-25-64.

SUNDAY - Men’s net, senior division: A. Blakeman 68, P. Hokianga 68, W. Baty 68, T. Brodie 70, P. Summersby 72.

Junior division: P. Nickerson 63, C. Kaa 63, L. Nickerson 64, C. Kirkpatrick 68, A. Nimmo 69 on c/b.

Women’s net: K. McLatchie 69.

Twos: J. Blair.

FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole stableford, senior division: A. Blakeman 24, G. Brown 20, T. Peters 20, L. Jamieson 20, N. Bunting 20.

Junior division: D. Somerton 23, B. Tietjen 22, P. Nickerson 21, M. Broad 20, P. Tinnelly 20.





Waikohu

Sunday golf has been turned into Groundhog Day starring Richard Reeves.

Reeves made it another winning weekend with a personal-best 73-11-62, for 44 points, to win the men’s stableford with Mahaki Buckley second on 93-29-64, for 42.

Terry Reeves remains the best player in the whānau and reinforced that with his 1-under 69-1-68, for 38 points. But the gap is closing.

Ella Wynyard underlined the “class is forever” phrase with her best round since January 2022 - 86-18-68, for 40 points - to win the women’s stableford.

The locals are looking in ominous form for this weekend’s Christmas Cheer open tournament.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford: R. Reeves 44, M. Buckley 42, T. Reeves 38.

Women’s stableford: E. Wynyard 40, Andrea Reeves 37, C. Te Rito 36.

Twos: K. Ruru, Andrea Reeves.

Women’s four-ball best-ball matchplay final: M. Tuapawa/C. Te Rito def Andrea Reeves/J. Broughton.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, Waikohu Christmas Cheer open tournament, 11am tee-off; SUNDAY, club competition.





Electrinet Park

Park members are counting down to getting back their 18-hole course.

Dangerous trees from storm damage resulted in the club having to drop to what has essentially been a nine-hole course for several months as tree removal work has gone on.

Club captain Mike Christophers said they were on track to be back to a full 18 holes by as early as the first week of December.

It would remain that way over summer and would then be reassessed, he said.

That means the Park’s annual Christmas tournament is likely to be held on the 18-hole course. The open tournament is on Sunday, December 15.

Christophers himself has found some form. He won the men’s stableford on Sunday with 73-10-63 on the par-68 course, including three twos.

Christophers also won the combined pairs net with Heath Tupara with a 129 total, three ahead of Ian Loffler and Anthony Pahina.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford: M. Christophers 41, I. Loffler 39, C. Christophers 39.

Twos: M. Christophers 3, J. Witika, B. Reynolds. C. Christophers, I. Loffler, Z. Boyle, G. McKinnon, A. Pahina.

THURSDAY (Nov 14) - Gordon’s Pharmacy twilight stableford: P. Dagg 26, J. Akurangi 23.

Men’s long drive: S. Pahina.

Women’s long drive: K. White.

Approach: K. White.

Monkey on the back: T. Reeves.





Tolaga Bay

Tolaga Bay’s Christmas tournament is on Sunday, December 1. Men’s and mixed pairs sections. Tee-offs at 8am and 12 noon.







