Blast from the past ... Tony Akroyd putts on the 12th green while watched by Brian Morrissey in the championship 16 final of the 2000 East Coast Open at Te Puia Hot Springs Golf Club. Morrissey went on to win the title and Akroyd won it nine years later. Entries are being taken for the 2025 edition of the ever-popular two-day tournament, first held 75 years ago. Photo /Paul Rickard
Ngāti Porou East Coast rugby past met Ngāti Porou East Coast present in one of the feature clashes of the King of the Coast men’s open at the weekend.
Ian Logan, who wore the Sky Blue jersey in the 2004 and 2005 seasons and also played 32 gamesfor Poverty Bay and one for Manawatū, faced off with B.J. Sidney, who was this week named in the Ngāti Porou (NPEC) squad for the 2025 Heartland Championship.
They were the last two standing in the Ūawa Handicap third 16 and Sidney, who will be part of the Kaupoi campaign for a ninth season, proved too good in Sunday’s matchplay final – winning 6 and 5.
Patutahi were well represented over the two days and on Sunday lunchtime, the club was still in the running for glory in the championship and second 16s.
Reigning champion William Brown crushed the hopes of the Tahi’s Hukanui Brown 8 and 6 in the championship decider, but Regan Hindmarsh flew the flag high in the Cook Handicap second 16.
Hindmarsh defeated Selwyn Lloyd, one of a group of members from Rotorua club Springfield who have been supporting the tournament for many years, 3 and 2.
En route to the final, Hindmarsh dismissed three-time King of the Coast champion Dion Milner (Tolaga Bay) 7 and 5 in the first round, fended off home-course player Tim Adamson 2-up in the quarter-finals, then pureed clubmate Neil Hansen 8 and 7 in the semis.
The Hauiti Handicap fourth 16 final was an all-visitor affair. Kawerau’s Max Ratana beat Springfield’s Richard Sewell.
Gordon won it eight times between 1952 and 1969 including a run of three from 1960 to 1962 – the only player to have achieved that feat.
Younger brother Eric won three in four years (1964, 1965, 1967) as did Waka Donnelly (1989, 1990, 1992). Both won it seven times and Donnelly, who last won in 2010, will be back this year in another bid to equal Frank Gordon’s eight.
Before Saturday’s round, you had to go several pages back in Ross Morley’s World Handicap System scores to find the last time he officially shot 78 at Poverty Bay.
It was March 12, 2016 (off the blue tees) and more than 200 rounds later, he did it again to win the Division 1 men’s Stableford on Saturday.
Morley had birdies on the first, fourth and fifth holes and went on to shoot 78-13-65, for 43 points.
Marg Lane achieved what must be a rare feat on Monday ... her first two.
So what’s the big deal about getting a two? And why would it be rare? Well, Lane already has a hole-in-one to her name, but until Monday had never had a two. That ended with her birdie on the 117m par-3 second.
TUESDAY –Veterans’ Stableford: D. Niven 40, P. McKenzie 36, C. Hensley 35, G. Hawea 34, D. Bush 34, J. Jenner 34.
Hidden hole (18th): D. Niven.
MONDAY – Women’s Stableford: G. Young 36, D. Kirkpatrick 36, J. Muir 35.
Twos: M. Lane.
SUNDAY – Koco Classic women’s four-ball best-ball pairs net (2x9 holes over two days): C. Wells/S. McLaughlin 1st; S. Kemp/N Johnson and M. Allan/C. Mackie 2nd=; L. Holmberg/L. Brown 4th; C. Nelson/L. Lautmann 5th; J. McCafferty/A. Matthews 6th.
The first qualifying round of the 2025 champs is on Sunday. The reigning champions are Hukanui Brown (senior men), Pat Molloy (intermediate men), Harrison-Allen (junior men), Chris Kaa (endeavour men), Denise Johnston (senior women), Abbie Davis (intermediate women) and Charlie Holland (junior women).
SUNDAY – Men’s net, division 1: P. Hokianga 69, M. De Luze 73, P. Johnston 74, S. Pohatu 75.
Division 2: K. Harrison-Allen 71, P. Briant 74, M. Smith 76, T. Sharp 76.
Women’s net: F. Tupara 62, D. Johnston 70, S. Gray 73.
FRIDAY – Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, division 1: M. Smith 18, P. Summersby 18, L. Jamieson 18. G. Hawea 17, D. Pohatu 17.
Division 2: B. Tietjen 20, J. Tietjen 18, H. Humble 17, D. Tarry 17.
COMING UP: Club championships, qualifying on August 3 and 10, matchplay from August 17, finals on September 7; SUNDAY, September 14, Ruka Tupara Memorial Tournament, Canadian mixed pairs; SATURDAY, September 20, open closing day, men’s and Canadian mixed pairs sections.
Te Puia Hot Springs
The East Coast Amateur Championship and Handicap Tournament is being held on November 15 and 16.
Entries are limited to the first paid 64.
The format is matchplay in four divisions. There will also be a Stableford practice round on Friday, November 14.
Inquiries to Mark Higham – m.higham@xtra.co.nz or ph 021-038-4364.
SUNDAY – Women’s net: H. McClutchie 94-21-73, P. Summersby 100-23-77, I. Ngarimu 106-28-78.