Jak Rowe and Ian “Spud” Murphy were the overall net winners with 81-9-72.

The women’s net winners were Teresa Lewis and Marg Colebourne with 97-23-74 – a score equivalent to the best of the day as the women’s par is 74 and the men’s is 72.

Mahia’s Renee Hiko and Viv Kyle won the women’s Stableford with 31 points and the mixed pairs Stableford honours went to Carol Wells and Richard Foon with 28.

Once again, golf’s most difficult format left a trail of destroyed souls in its wake. Only two pairs broke 80, a mere 13 managed to shoot under 90 and 21 went 100-plus – a smidgen below 50% of the field.

The nine on the 12th by two of the district’s top players; 13 on the 16th by a pair containing a two-time winner of the net and representative of the sponsors; and a century break by a combo identified as “GibboBrownie” were classic examples of the carnage foursomes often causes.

The Kahlenberg Cup women’s pairs finalists have been found.

Miggles Shanks and Teresa Lewis will face Faye Allen and Megan Allen in the handicap matchplay final next Wednesday.

Both semifinals ended on the 17th. Shanks and Lewis beat Marg Colebourne and Peri Gayford while the Allens applied weedkiller to the roses, eliminating Rosie Spence and Rose Willock.

WEDNESDAY – Kahlenberg Cup women’s pairs semifinals: M. Shanks/T. Lewis def M. Colebourne/P. Gayford, F Allen/M.Allen def R. Spence/R. Willock.

Women’s Stableford: R. Taewa 36.

Twos: P. Dymock.

Nan Carmine Cup nine-hole matchplay, round 2: J. Alderson def S. McLaughlin.

Semifinal: J. Alderson def J. French.

Nine-hole Stableford: L. Fletcher 19, L. McDonald 19.

TUESDAY – Gisborne East Coast veterans’ Stableford: T. Goldsmith 38, K. Goldsmith 38, D. Bush 36, B. Read 34, C. Hensley 33.

Twos: B. Morrissey.

Next week’s GEC competition is the Johnny Jackson Trophy at Electrinet Park, 11am tee-off.

MONDAY – Women’s Stableford: J. Muir 35, G. Young 34.

Twos: J. Muir.

THURSDAY (May 22) – Men’s Stableford: B. Colbert 37, S. Jeune 37, J. Bryden 35, M. Thomas 35.

Division 2: M. Lewin 36, H. Johanson 33, J. Pittar 32, H. Williams 32.

Twos: M. Dodgshun

Approach: P. Humphreys.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford, division 1: A. White 38, D. Croskery 36, M. Jefferson 34, J. Situ 34.

Division 2: M. Lewin 36, P. Grogan 35, G. Marchbank 34, B. Simpson 34.

Twos: D. Croskery 2, A. White, G. Clapham, M. Lewin, J. Finch.

Approach: J. Situ.

Jackpot: D. Croskery.

Te Puia Hot Springs

James Forrester steered the ship while several of the men were in Gisborne for the last round of the Endeavour Shield interclub pennants.

Forrester won the Stableford with 82-16-66, for 36 points.

SUNDAY – Women’s Captain’s competition, round, LGU: H. McClutchie 96-18-78.

Putting: A. Cook 33.

Men’s Stableford: J. Forrester 82-22-66, 36.

Patutahi

Cecil Brown’s services were not required by the Endeavour men’s interclub pennants team.

But while they were away winning the 2025 Endeavour title at Gisborne Park on Sunday, Brown was cleaning up the division 2 men’s Stableford on his home course with his best score of the year – 87-22-65, for 41 points.

Kennedy Sarich fell short of breaking 90 for the second time in 2025 but took consolation in winning the women’s Stableford with 90-21-69, for 38 points.

SUNDAY – Men’s net: men’s Stableford, division 1: T. Brodie jnr 37, H. Harris 35, B. McKenzie 34, W. Baty 34.

Division 2: C. Brown 41, B. Tietjen 36, J. Phillips 34, D. Quinn 30.

Women’s Stableford: K. Sarich 38.

FRIDAY – Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, division 1: B. Knight 20, Beau Toa 19, T. Hindmarsh 18. D. Johnston 18, S. Toa 17.

Division 1: J. Brodie 20, P. Tinnelly 19, B. Croskery 19, M. Owen 19, P. Jex-Blake 18.

Patutahi captain George Brown at the prizegiving after his club won the Endeavour Shield men's handicap interclub pennants title for 2025. Brown was a member of the last Patutahi team to win the Endeavour Shield in 2016. Photo / Chris Taewa

Men’s pennants

It will be a pennants party at Patutahi after the club achieved a rare double at the Electrinet Gisborne Park course on Sunday.

While their big boys were en route to winning the Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants matchplay final against Electrinet Park (1), ’Tahi were powering to victory in the final round of the Endeavour Shield men’s handicap pennants series.

What was expected to be a blow-for-blow bout ended up a bloodbath as the six-man Patutahi battalion crushed nearest rivals Waikohu. They won five of the six matches for a 20-point haul on the day and a 10-point triumph overall.

Patutahi ended on 64 points, with Electrinet Park and Poverty Bay (1) second-equal on 54 and defending champions Waikohu dropping to fourth on 52.

Michael Broad and 15-year-old Watene Brown were Patutahi’s heroes over the series. Both won all four of their matches.

Watene’s 39 points was the top individual Stableford of all clubs in Sunday’s final round and he looks set to follow in the footsteps of father Eddie Brown jnr, who captained Patutahi to victory in the Tairāwhiti pennants final.

On Sunday, Watene and Broad were joined in the winner circle by captain George Brown, Pat Hokianga and John Neilson while Tom Hindmarsh had their only defeat.

Others who wore the ’Tahi colours over the series were Pat Molloy, Korban Harrison-Allen, Tony Green and Daniel Williams.

Patutahi last won the Endeavour Shield in 2016. George Brown, Green and Hindmarsh were in that squad.

The city clubs finished the 2025 series on a high.

Electrinet Park collected 18 points through wins to Kelly Spring, Luke Hayes, Heath Tupara and Mason Emery, and a half to Mat Greeks.

PB (1) racked up 16 from wins to Carl Carmody, who also had a perfect series win record, Bruce Talbot and Andrew Putnam, and halves to Kit Goldsmith and Jett Whitaker.

PB (2) also scored 16 points from wins to Colin Simpson, Peter Hakiwai, Dave Pirimona and Chris Taewa.

Te Puia Hot Springs added 10 points to their total through wins to Ian Logan and Ken Lewis and a Daryl Goldsmith half.

Mahia’s eight points came from Rusty Smith and Bob Soloman wins.

Tolaga Bay got eight points from a win to Rongo Pomana and halves by Peewee Tuapawa and Gary McLean.

Percy Milner’s win saved Waikohu from a whitewash.

Overall points: Patutahi 64, 1st; Electrinet Park and Poverty Bay (1) 54, 2nd=; Waikohu 52, 4th; Mahia and Te Puia Hot Springs 50, 5th=; Poverty Bay (2) 38, 7th; Tolaga Bay 32, 8th.