Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

News, results from around Gisborne and East Coast golf clubs

Gisborne Herald
6 mins to read

Patutahi (1) retained the Tairāwhiti Cup as men's interclub pennants champions. From left, Shayde Skudder, Tairāwhiti Golf president Peter Hakiwai, captain Eddie Brown jnr, Hukanui Brown and Dwayne Russell. Jace Brown and Neil Hansen also competed for the team during the series. Photo / Chris Taewa

Patutahi (1) retained the Tairāwhiti Cup as men's interclub pennants champions. From left, Shayde Skudder, Tairāwhiti Golf president Peter Hakiwai, captain Eddie Brown jnr, Hukanui Brown and Dwayne Russell. Jace Brown and Neil Hansen also competed for the team during the series. Photo / Chris Taewa

Poverty Bay

Father and son David and Glenn Solomann lived up to their favourites’ tag with a cakewalk victory in the Enterprise Motor Group Poverty Bay open foursomes on Saturday, despite selling themselves short.

The Auckland-based “Sollies”, in Gisborne to represent Waikohu on finals day of the Tairāwhiti men’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport