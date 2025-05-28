Patutahi (1) retained the Tairāwhiti Cup as men's interclub pennants champions. From left, Shayde Skudder, Tairāwhiti Golf president Peter Hakiwai, captain Eddie Brown jnr, Hukanui Brown and Dwayne Russell. Jace Brown and Neil Hansen also competed for the team during the series. Photo / Chris Taewa
Poverty Bay
Father and son David and Glenn Solomann lived up to their favourites’ tag with a cakewalk victory in the Enterprise Motor Group Poverty Bay open foursomes on Saturday, despite selling themselves short.
The Auckland-based “Sollies”, in Gisborne to represent Waikohu on finals day of the Tairāwhiti men’sinterclub pennants at the Electrinet Park course on Sunday, dominated the men’s gross to clinch the biggest trophy in Tairāwhiti golf.
They shot 1-under 71 but signed for 72, so that was their official score. Their card included birdies on the second, sixth, 10th, 15th and 18th holes.
Next-best were ever-greenkeepers Collin Jeffrey and Brent Colbert with 79, which won them the men’s Stableford with 36 points.
Jak Rowe and Ian “Spud” Murphy were the overall net winners with 81-9-72.
The women’s net winners were Teresa Lewis and Marg Colebourne with 97-23-74 – a score equivalent to the best of the day as the women’s par is 74 and the men’s is 72.
Mahia’s Renee Hiko and Viv Kyle won the women’s Stableford with 31 points and the mixed pairs Stableford honours went to Carol Wells and Richard Foon with 28.
Once again, golf’s most difficult format left a trail of destroyed souls in its wake. Only two pairs broke 80, a mere 13 managed to shoot under 90 and 21 went 100-plus – a smidgen below 50% of the field.
The nine on the 12th by two of the district’s top players; 13 on the 16th by a pair containing a two-time winner of the net and representative of the sponsors; and a century break by a combo identified as “GibboBrownie” were classic examples of the carnage foursomes often causes.
The Kahlenberg Cup women’s pairs finalists have been found.
Miggles Shanks and Teresa Lewis will face Faye Allen and Megan Allen in the handicap matchplay final next Wednesday.
Both semifinals ended on the 17th. Shanks and Lewis beat Marg Colebourne and Peri Gayford while the Allens applied weedkiller to the roses, eliminating Rosie Spence and Rose Willock.
WEDNESDAY – Kahlenberg Cup women’s pairs semifinals: M. Shanks/T. Lewis def M. Colebourne/P. Gayford, F Allen/M.Allen def R. Spence/R. Willock.
Women’s Stableford: R. Taewa 36.
Twos: P. Dymock.
Nan Carmine Cup nine-hole matchplay, round 2: J. Alderson def S. McLaughlin.
Semifinal: J. Alderson def J. French.
Nine-hole Stableford: L. Fletcher 19, L. McDonald 19.
Cecil Brown’s services were not required by the Endeavour men’s interclub pennants team.
But while they were away winning the 2025 Endeavour title at Gisborne Park on Sunday, Brown was cleaning up the division 2 men’s Stableford on his home course with his best score of the year – 87-22-65, for 41 points.
Kennedy Sarich fell short of breaking 90 for the second time in 2025 but took consolation in winning the women’s Stableford with 90-21-69, for 38 points.
SUNDAY – Men’s net: men’s Stableford, division 1: T. Brodie jnr 37, H. Harris 35, B. McKenzie 34, W. Baty 34.
Division 2: C. Brown 41, B. Tietjen 36, J. Phillips 34, D. Quinn 30.
FRIDAY – Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, division 1: B. Knight 20, Beau Toa 19, T. Hindmarsh 18. D. Johnston 18, S. Toa 17.
Division 1: J. Brodie 20, P. Tinnelly 19, B. Croskery 19, M. Owen 19, P. Jex-Blake 18.
Men’s pennants
It will be a pennants party at Patutahi after the club achieved a rare double at the Electrinet Gisborne Park course on Sunday.
While their big boys were en route to winning the Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants matchplay final against Electrinet Park (1), ’Tahi were powering to victory in the final round of the Endeavour Shield men’s handicap pennants series.
What was expected to be a blow-for-blow bout ended up a bloodbath as the six-man Patutahi battalion crushed nearest rivals Waikohu. They won five of the six matches for a 20-point haul on the day and a 10-point triumph overall.
Patutahi ended on 64 points, with Electrinet Park and Poverty Bay (1) second-equal on 54 and defending champions Waikohu dropping to fourth on 52.
Michael Broad and 15-year-old Watene Brown were Patutahi’s heroes over the series. Both won all four of their matches.
Watene’s 39 points was the top individual Stableford of all clubs in Sunday’s final round and he looks set to follow in the footsteps of father Eddie Brown jnr, who captained Patutahi to victory in the Tairāwhiti pennants final.
On Sunday, Watene and Broad were joined in the winner circle by captain George Brown, Pat Hokianga and John Neilson while Tom Hindmarsh had their only defeat.
Others who wore the ’Tahi colours over the series were Pat Molloy, Korban Harrison-Allen, Tony Green and Daniel Williams.
Patutahi last won the Endeavour Shield in 2016. George Brown, Green and Hindmarsh were in that squad.