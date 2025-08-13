Advertisement
News, results from around Gisborne and East Coast golf clubs

Gisborne Herald
9 mins to read

Manav Garewal has had four holes in one in his golfing lifetime, although he refers to it as three and a half. Garewal has an ever-so-slight suspicion that his first - at a course in Delhi over 10 years ago - may have had some assistance from a green-side worker looking to be generously tipped. There was no doubting the other three - the second at the same course; the third at Hastings’ Bridge Pa where he was a member for several years before recently returning to Gisborne to live; and the latest at Poverty Bay last weekend. On the coldest day of 2025 in Tairāwhiti, Garewal sank a 3-wood on the 175-metre 11th hole during the men’s club championships qualifying round. He didn’t see it go in and on approaching the green thought his ball had gone through it, so checked behind the green before returning and looking in the hole. He was “thrilled” considering the 11th is the toughest of the three par-3s on the course and conditions were challenging. The euphoria didn’t last long. He made 10 on the par-5 12th and went on to shoot 103, or as someone later summed it up ... “one and a ton”.

Poverty Bay

A new name will be engraved on the Dodgshun Cup ... and this one has a deep well of potential to follow, maybe even surpass, the success paths of those already on it.

Gisborne Boys’ High student Marcus Gray survived what became a three-man stand-off to win Division

