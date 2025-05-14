The biggest tournament on the Tahunga calendar is just days away.
The Tahunga Men’s Open is a must-play for regulars and should-have-done-that-a-long-time-ago for first-timers ... and Saturday’s edition will be no different.
On a fine day, the sights and sounds of the surrounding rural landscape are worth the entry alone and even the hour-long trip via tarseal and metal road is an experience.
Golf-wise, Tahunga, like so many off-the-beaten-track courses, has a few gems. The par-3 sixth, devastated when the Hangaroa River broke its banks during Cyclone Gabrielle, remains its signature hole – a shot of port preceding a shot off the elevated tee part of Tahunga Open tradition.
For the higher-echelon players, who are likely to be batting off handicaps with a plus in front of the number due to the course’s rating, a unique bourbon bottle trophy designed by long-time Tahunga supporter and former Poverty Bay-East Coast representative Brent Colbert is the reward for the best gross.
Colbert himself has won the title, while Patutahi’s Regan Hindmarsh goes in as the defending champion.
Men’s pennants
It is tight at the top and the bottom, with very little in the middle, in the Endeavour men’s handicap interclub pennants.
With one round to go, the top six of the eight teams (seven clubs as Poverty Bay have two teams) are separated by just eight points.
A sodden Patutahi hosted the penultimate round on Saturday, and the course was superb considering the heavy overnight rain – so good, some players were getting PGA Tour-like backspin on the greens.
By the end of the day, Waikohu had eked out a small advantage overall, courtesy of wins to Richard Reeves, Percy Milner, Karauria Ruru and Tipi Ruru.
With four points for a win and two for a half, Waikohu claimed top of the table on their own on 48 points, with Patutahi second on 44, Māhia third on 42, Te Puia Hot Springs fourth on 40, Poverty Bay (1) fifth on 38, and Electrinet Park sixth on 36.
With a maximum of 24 points up for grabs, it is all on for the final round at Park on May 25. Patutahi face Waikohu that day, so the door could easily be flung open for the chasers.
A 14-point surge by Poverty Bay (2) at Patutahi took them to 22 points, only two behind Tolaga Bay in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
Among the day’s highlights was Poverty Bay (1) team member Andrew Putnam‘s 38-point Stableford performance in his victory, and Te Puia Hot Springs’ Ian Logan chipping in on the last for birdie to snatch a half with PB (1)’s Andy Hayward.