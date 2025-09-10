It was a tough day out weather-wise for those involved in the three finals at Poverty Bay's Liquorland men's club championships on Saturday. Enjoying the comfort of the 19th were (from left) intermediate champion Darryl Grant, junior champion Kymani Tamatea and intermediate second 16 winner Kit Goldsmith.
“I’ve played a lot of golf with Kymani recently ... but that day I hadn’t seen him play so well,” Waiti said. “He really wanted to beat dad.”
There was a “bit of banter” leading up to the match, including a “mini-wager”.
Campion College year 7 student Kymani responded with some memorable golf, including a birdie on the fourth hole, an excellent third shot from the rough on the tough ninth hole to set up a par and an outstanding up and down from the right-hand pot bunker on the 16th for another par and victory.
Division 2: K. Harrison-Allen 36, P. Johnston 35, D. Kahukoti 34, C. Harris 33, M. De Luze 33.
Twos: J. Neilson 2, H. Brown, D. Kahukoti, D. Russell.
FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, division 1: T. Hindmarsh 23, M. Broad 19, D. Johnston 19, D. Pohatu 18, G. Brown 17.
Division 2: S. Gavin 20, D. Quinn 19, D. Dodgshun 18, C. Kirkpatrick 17, J. Blair 16.
COMING UP: Saturday, September 20, open closing day, men’s and Canadian mixed pairs sections, Ruka Tupara Memorial; Saturday, October 4, Birdies for Boobies Women’s Pink Ribbon tournament, pairs 3x6-hole, novelty prizes and raffles, cup of tea at 8.30am, 9.30am tee-off, wear pink and be in to win. Email ladies.patutahigolfclub@gmail.com or text Charlie on 0273442224.
Electrinet Park
Brad Reynolds is in the mix in two club championships.
Penny Rutene and Sonny Ritchie were the best of the bunch in Waikohu’s open closing tournament on Saturday.
The Rutene-Ritchie combo racked up 42 points to win the mixed pairs Stableford by one point from Terry Reeves and Alexine Reeves.
An annual tournament that pays tribute to a popular figure of Waikohu past - the Terry Rutene Memorial 4x9-hole matchplay - is running over this weekend.
SATURDAY - Waikohu open closing tournament, mixed pairs Stableford: P. Rutene/S Ritchie 42; T. Reeves/Alexine Reeves 41; T. Smith/C. Holland 40; M. Tuapawa/T. Ruru 36; C. Te Rito/K. Tamanui 35; Andrea Reeves/R. Reeves 34.
Twos: K. Torrez/D. Reeves, A. Tamanui-Nunn.
Long drives: K. Torrez, Andrea Reeves, S. Ritchie, T. Reeves.
COMING UP: Saturday/Sunday, Terry Rutene Memorial 4x9-hole matchplay tournament, 10am tee-off both days, Sunday also features 18-hole competition; Sunday, Sept 21, AGM from 9.30am, Baty Cup drawn mixed pairs.
Te Puia Hot Springs
Mark Higham is a win away from Makarika Cup glory.
Higham beat James Forrester 1-up in their semifinal to book his spot in the title decider.
Kahu Waitoa ejected Daryl Goldsmith in another 18-hole battle to move into the semis.