Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

News, results from around Gisborne and East Coast golf clubs

Gisborne Herald
8 mins to read

It was a tough day out weather-wise for those involved in the three finals at Poverty Bay's Liquorland men's club championships on Saturday. Enjoying the comfort of the 19th were (from left) intermediate champion Darryl Grant, junior champion Kymani Tamatea and intermediate second 16 winner Kit Goldsmith.

It was a tough day out weather-wise for those involved in the three finals at Poverty Bay's Liquorland men's club championships on Saturday. Enjoying the comfort of the 19th were (from left) intermediate champion Darryl Grant, junior champion Kymani Tamatea and intermediate second 16 winner Kit Goldsmith.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poverty Bay

An “unstoppable” young lad looks to have made Poverty Bay history in his first full season with the club.

While it is not officially confirmed, 11-year-old Kymani Tamatea is almost certain to be the youngest winner of a Poverty Bay club champion title.

And perhaps fittingly, it is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save