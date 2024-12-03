Coincidentally, the man Higgs eliminated on the 18th to win the shootout – Pete Stevenson – had to settle for second again on 41 points.

Husband and wife John and Alvie Hale won the mixed pairs Stableford with 43 points, Te Puia Hot Springs couple Dick and Aomihi Cook were second on 39 and Waikohu’s Tipi Ruru and Marg Tuapawa third on 38.

Men’s Stableford: T. Higgs 45, P. Stevenson 41, K. Amoamo 41, T. Adamson 40, H. Tupara 40, R. Waru 39, D. Maitai 39, M. Huriwaka 38, B.J. Sidney 38.

Hole-in-one on 3rd: D. Maitai.

Women’s long drive: R. Ngatai.

Men’s long drives: D. Russell, G. McLean.

Women’s approach: R. Ngatai.

Men’s approaches: D. Russell, N. Amoamo.

Twos: N. Amoamo, Tere Lincoln, W. Wesche, R. Waru, J. Hayes, H. Tupara, B. Reynolds, C. Christophers, L. Hayes, K. Spring.

Patutahi

Shelley Robertson’s lowest round in over three and a half years got fitting reward on Sunday.

Robertson carded 81-15-66, including a birdie on the 18th, and won the women’s net. It was her best score since an 81 in February 2021.

Lucian Nickerson enjoyed a double helping of success in the space of three days.

Nickerson won the junior division of the Friday meat pack nine-hole Stableford with 41-12-29, for a healthy 24 points, then extended that form over 18 holes to win the junior net on Sunday with 89-23-66.

Lyall Anania’s 75-7-68 won the senior division.

SUNDAY – Men’s net, senior division: L. Anania 68, P. Summersby 68, J. Neilson 70, T. Hindmarsh 71, R. Pardoe 71.

Junior division: L. Nickerson 66, P. Johnston 66, C. Kirkpatrick 68, C. Brown 69, M. Broad 71.

Women’s net: S. Robertson 66, K. McLatchie 69.

Twos: P. Johnston, B. Pohatu.

FRIDAY – Meat pack nine-hole Stableford, senior division: T. Brodie 20, T. Green 19, A. Blakeman 19, N. Jones 19, A. Nimmo 19.

Junior division: L. Nickerson 24, P. Tinnelly 22, G. Roadley 20, H. Humble 20, S. Pittar 20.

Poverty Bay

Anthony Pahina is top of the leaderboard after round one of the Summer Cup men’s net series, but his fine effort wasn’t the round of the day.

That honour belonged to recently crowned East Coast Open champion and seven-time Poverty Bay Open champ Waka Donnelly.

Donnelly fired a 5-under 67 that featured six birdies – on the first, third, fifth, 10th, 12th and 18th holes – and a single bogey on the 17th.

His driving has been a strength of his game in recent times and that continued, but his putting was also a feature.

“He made some great putts at critical moments in the round and was unlucky to not have dropped more putts,” senior men’s club champion Rob Maruszewski, who played with Donnelly, posted on the Awapuni Links Facebook page.

Pahina had 15 pars and three bogeys in his 75-9-66 to top the round. Donnelly, off a +1, was second on net 68 and Alex Kirkpatrick was third with 79-9-70.

Players count their best three scores from the five-round series. The remaining rounds are on December 14, January 4, January 11 and January 18.

Just nine days after equalling his age, Cliff Poole went four better. The 83-year-old won the Division 2 men’s Stableford on Saturday with 79-13-66.

Ross Gibson is back to his best. “Gibbo” was out of action for a couple of months after a car accident at the end of last year, and eased back into the game with nine holes until the end of May.

On Sunday, he won the Division 1 men’s Stableford with 77-10-67, for 41 points. It was the best round since a 74 in December 2022 for the left-hander known for talking to his putter, affectionately referred to as “Scotty” (it’s a Scotty Cameron putter).

TUESDAY – Veterans’ Stableford: G. Pellett 40, D. Bullivant 39, P. Goodwin 38, K. Goldsmith 38, K. Ellison 37.

Twos: N. Jenkins.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford, Division 1: R. Gibson 41, M. Jefferson 39, D. Bullivant 38, M. Norman 38.

Division 2: D. Robertson 39, G. Newman 39, R. Young 38, K. Travers 36.

Twos: B. Morgan, S. Andreassen, W. Donnelly, T. Akroyd, R. Gibson, G. Morley, M. Jefferson, W. Mortleman.

Approach: M. Jefferson.

SATURDAY – Summer Cup men’s net series (best three of five net rounds), round 1: A. Pahina 66, W. Donnelly 68, A. Kirkpatrick 70, K. Goldsmith 71, I. Loffler 71, M. Henwood 71, N. West 72, T. Akroyd 72.

Men’s Stableford, Division 1: W. Donnelly 40, M. Henwood 37, T. Akroyd 36, D. Jenkins 36.

Division 2: C. Poole 42, A. Pahina 42, A. McIntosh 40, A. Kirkpatrick 38.

Twos: M. Jefferson, T. Goldsmith, J. McGregor, M. Henwood, S. Jeune.

Approach: T. Goldsmith.

THURSDAY (Nov 28) – Men’s Stableford Division 1: G. Udall 40, V. Richardson 39, S. Jeune 38, I. Murphy 38.

Division 2: C. Morton 38, P. Mullooly 37, R. Owen 36, J. Aitchison 35.

Twos: J. Aitchison.

Approach: K. Goldsmith.

WEDNESDAY (Nov 27) – Twlight Stableford, overall winner: V. Lawler 22.

Men, front 9: D. Raggett 22, C. Fox 21,

Back 9: D. Pirimona 21 from Blue Toa 18.

Women: A. Gemmell 20, C. Holland 20.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, Taste One/First Light Frozen Christmas Open Tournament, men’s and women’s Stableford, assemble at 9am for 9.30am shotgun start, first paid 144 entries, enter at pro shop.

Electrinet Park

Liverpool’s march towards English Premier League glory is clearly inspiring Steve Phillips.

One of Gisborne’s biggest fans of The Reds won the Twilight Stableford last Thursday with 2-over 37-5-32, for 21 points.

He pipped Tottenham Hotspur supporter Pete Stewart’s 34-2-32 on countback.

THURSDAY (Nov 28) – Gordon’s Pharmacy Twilight Stableford: S. Phillips 21, P. Stewart 21.

Men’s long drive: S. Pahina.

Women’s long drive: K. White.

Men’s approach: W. Muir.

Women’s approach: K. White.

Monkey on the back: H. Tupara.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, Dec 15, MTF Finance Electrinet Park Xmas Tournament, men’s and women’s divisions, gross, net and Stableford, rolling tee times, entry includes lunch, start sheet at clubhouse or contact office 8679849 or Mike 027-534-4971.

Te Puia Hot Springs

The Four Square Ruatōria Te Puia Hot Springs Christmas tournament is being held this Saturday.

The welcome mat will be out for any keen golfers.

The tournament will feature gross, net and Stableford sections, with novelty prizes sponsored by Te Puia Springs stalwarts Dick and Aomihi Cook.

It is a rolling start from 10am to midday.