Waikohu’s Ike Ruru and Ella Wynard topped the Canadian mixed pairs Stableford with 40 points on countback from Patutahi-Waikohu combo Hamish Harris and Penny Rutene.

A field of 49 competed in the tournament.

Sunday - Tolaga Bay Open Opening Day, Canadian mixed pairs Stableford: I. Ruru/E. Wynyard 40, H. Harris/P. Rutene 40, D. Wilson/K. Sarich 39, A. Hale/J. Hale 38.

Men’s Stableford: R. Castle 43, G. McLean41, R. Pomana 40, P. Stevenson 39, W. Reedy 38, D. Milner 38, T. Adamson 36, L. Bates 36, R. Waru 36, D. Kahukoti 36, M. Yates 35, Z. Horomia 35, B. Yates 35.

Women’s long drive: C. Te Rito.

Men’s long drive: BJ Sidney.

Women’s approach: A. Reeves.

Men’s approach: M. Yates.

Twos: T. Adamson 2, D. Russell 2, R. Castle, G. Smith, R. Waru, B. Yates.

Poverty Bay

Sibling rivalry turned into sibling dominance in round one of the Reynolds Cup handicap matchplay competition on Saturday.

It was dubbed the “Battle of the Goldies”, but turned into a massacre as top seed Tene Goldsmith blitzed brother Kit five and four.

It set up a semifinal clash with an equally wily vet in Cliff Poole, who saw off Stephen Francks on the 16th.

Pat Butler grabbed a semifinal berth with a three and two defeat of Kurt Summersby. Next up for him is Keith Marshall, who brushed aside Calum Mackay six and five.

Lee Pollitt had the round of the week - a 43-point effort that won him the division two Stableford on Sunday.

Monday - Women’s red tee stableford: J. McCafferty 39, D. Kirkpatrick 35.

Sunday - Men’s Stableford, division one: D. Pirimona 39, S. Andreassen 39, K. Houkamau 38, W. Donnelly 38.

Division two: L. Pollitt 43, A. Putnam 38, E. Wilson 37, N. Jones 36.

Twos: M. McMenamin, W. Donnelly, N. Jones.

Approach: R. Gibson.

Saturday - Men’s Stableford, division one: M. Henwood 36, W. Donnelly 35, T. Goldsmith 35.

Division two: W. Thompson 38, M. Stewart 36, R. Morley 35, P. Goodwin 35.

Twos: C. Palmer 2, V. Richardson, M. Smith.

Approach: V. Richardson.

Jackpot: C. Palmer.

Thursday (February 27) - Men’s Stableford, division one: V. Richardson 39, P. Butler 35, J. Pittar 34, C. Dean 33.

Division two: K. Goldsmith 37, D. Atkins 36, B. Read 35, D. Bush 35.

Twos: J. Pittar.

Approach: J. Pittar.

Wednesday (February 26) - Twilight Stableford, women’s division: W. Babbington 20, L. Haisman 19, K. Searle 18, K. Gillies 18.

Men, front nine: S. Ratima 19, C. Christophers 18, M. Devery 18.

Women, front nine: J. Partington 23, S. Fookes 21, R. Shannon 21, D. Williams 21, M. Jones 20, M. Smith 19, J. Rowe 19, S. Harbottle 18.

Te Puia Hot Springs

Top gross at Patutahi. Top gross at Te Puia Hot Springs.

Karen Hay may not be the golfer of her earlier days, but she still knows how to win.

The Gisborne Park legend posted the best score at Te Puia’s women’s open on Saturday - an 83 - following on from her success at the Patutahi women’s open.

Several club flags flew high on the day which also featured round two of the Tairāwhiti women’s pennants.

Hay’s efforts won the 0-18 division gross while Mahia’s Elaine Westwood (73) won the net and Wairoa’s Maureen Pickles (29) the Stableford.

The host course picked up a couple of top prizes in the 19+ division - Hiria McClutchie (93) winning the gross and Pauline Summersby (31) the Stableford.

Patutahi’s Kim Torrez (74) won the net.

Saturday - Te Puia Hot Springs women’s open, 0-18 division, gross: K. Hay 83.

Net: E. Westwood 73.

Stableford: M. Pickles 29.

0-19 division, gross: H. McClutchie 93.

Net: K. Torrez 74.

Stableford: P. Summersby 31.

Coming up: Sunday, Peter Rouse Memorial tournament, men’s and women’s net, rolling start 10.30am to 12 noon.

Patutahi

Antonio Zame sat on a pedestal after his starring performance in Sunday’s net.

Zame’s 82-19-63 put him in his own class - five shots ahead of runner-up Peter Johnston.

The scoring was closer to earth in division one, Andy Nimmo’s 83-13-70 winning on countback from Pat Hokianga.

Denise Johnston’s eight-par, 10-bogey 81-11-70 won the women’s net.

Sunday - Men’s net, division one: A. Nimmo 70, P. Hokianga 70, S. Toa 71, L. Anania 71, W. Baty 73 on c/b.

Division two: A. Zame 63, P. Johnston 68, P. Nickerson 68, J. Blair 70, D. Skudder 70.

Women’s net: D. Johnston 70.

Twos: P. Hokianga, J. Phillips.

Friday - Meat pack nine-hole Stableford, division one: G. Brown 22, P. Varey 22, J. Neilson 20, T. Hindmarsh 20, T. Green 20.

Division two: B. Williams 22, J. Blair 21, C. Harris 20, D. Somerton 20, D. Quinn 20.

Coming up: Saturday, March 22, Patutahi men’s open, including Bryan Johnson Memorial Cup, field limited to 100 players, morning tea followed by 11am tee-off, contact George Brown 0273709869 or horiboy1@xtra.co.nz

Electrinet Park

It’s quarter-finals time in the Men’s Handicap Cup competition and plenty of mouth-watering matches are on the menu.

Steve Phillips proved seeding means little, taking out No 1 qualifier Dave Rameka four and three in the round of 16 last weekend to set up a quarter clash with Steve Rolls.

The other quarters pit Darrel Gregory against Luke Hayes, Tom Reynolds against James Witika and Mike Bond against Duane Mauheni.

In the senior division, Bailey Matoe faces Phil Nepia, Sel Peneha takes on Mike Christophers and Craig Christophers plays Pete Stewart. Brad Reynolds will meet the winner of Thursday’s match between Zane Boyle and John Collier jnr.

Junior No 1 seed Heath Tupara earned a pass directly to the semis where he awaits the victor of Lindsay Hunt’s clash with Matt Downie.

Alex Nanai and Tony Leggett do battle, and Mason Emery and Mat Greeks face off in the other junior quarters.

Thursday (February 27) - Gordon’s Pharmacy twilight Stableford: K. Tamatea 22, M. Emery 22.

Long drive: M. Henwood.

Approach: M. Bond.

Monkey on the back: K. Tupara.

Waikohu

The Turanga Health Waikohu Men’s Open is on Saturday. A cup of tea at 10am will be followed by a tee-off at 11am.

Women’s pennants

Mahia’s long journey up the Coast reaped reward in round two of the Tairāwhiti women’s interclub pennants on Saturday.

The Mahia team of Susie Adam, Trena Smith, Elaine Westwood and Renee Hiko won the round - a Stableford hosted by Te Puia Hot Springs Golf Club - to close the gap on overall leaders Patutahi.

Mahia totalled 109 points, three points ahead of the Springs (106), with Waikohu third on 100.

Patutahi were fourth on 99, Wairoa fifth on 91, Poverty Bay sixth on 87 and Electrinet Park seventh on 85.

Mahia’s win saw them jump to second in the overall standings, only a point behind Patutahi.

Patutahi lead on 11 points from Mahia (10), Waikohu and Wairoa (nine), Te Puia (eight), Poverty Bay (seven) and Park (five).

Round three is being hosted by Wairoa on March 15.