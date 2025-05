Transformation of the Victoria Domain netball courts is taking greater shape as contractors prepare a large area on the eastern side of the courts area for the new playing surface. Photo / Murray Robertson

Transformation of the Victoria Domain netball courts is taking greater shape as contractors prepare a large area on the eastern side of the courts area for the new playing surface. Photo / Murray Robertson

Steady progress continues on the rebuilding of the netball courts at Victoria Domain on the corner of Roebuck Rd and Childers Rd.

The contractors have a huge area levelled off at the eastern end, ready for the laying of the new asphalt playing surface.

A spokesman for the contractors said work was scheduled for early June.

Progress continues on new netball courts at Victoria Domain. Photo / Murray Robertson

Gisborne Netball Centre begins its winter competitions next week on Saturday, May 24.