Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New game part of Gisborne sporting landscape

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
7 mins to read

Four-person pickleball teams pose for a picture before their Wednesday night league games at the Ilminster Intermediate School gymnasium. The competition finishes on September 17.

Four-person pickleball teams pose for a picture before their Wednesday night league games at the Ilminster Intermediate School gymnasium. The competition finishes on September 17.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pickleball has found a place in Gisborne’s sporting landscape and is not about to fade away.

Its burgeoning popularity has meant players grab court time wherever they can.

“More courts” is the plea and help is at hand.

Twelve additional pickleball courts – uncovered, at least initially

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save