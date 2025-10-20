Kolten Irvine, in his "Red Devil" machine, won the kids' feature race at the Eastland Kart Club's opening meeting of the summer season; Gisborne Speedway Club Sam Hughes showed his skill (inset) on the kart track in winning the adults' feature race. Photos / Barry Irvine

New drivers a boost as Eastland Kart Club season gets under way in Gisborne

It was feet to the floor on Sunday as the Eastland Kart Club held its first points meeting of a 2025-2026 season that is showing instant signs of being a bumper one.

The club, started by the late Murray Michie, is now into its 13th season.

Lots of new drivers have joined the club and officials are delighted to see a lot of these are in the kids’ classes, which is a great boost.

It’s also great for speedway because a lot of the youngsters go on to the ministocks youth class at the nearby Awapuni track.

Sunday’s main feature race held at the end of the meeting featured 10 drivers going at it over 10 action-packed laps in what is always a highlight of the meeting.