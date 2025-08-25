Waikanae’s crew won seven titles, had five seconds and six thirds.

More than 200 athletes, ranging from young to some much older, were involved in the championships. Photo / Keepa Digital

“Another one for the books, team,” Midway head coach Jack Gavin said.

“An amazing weekend had by all with some great racing, awesome Midway team culture and plenty of learnings to be had.

“Big thanks to our senior team, who kept a close eye on our juniors and helped out where needed.

“We are very lucky to have a great bunch of leaders and this is testament to the great work Chris Dawson has been doing with them.

“Now we look forward to nationals [on September 26 at the National Aquatic Centre in Auckland].”

Midway's Celia Willoughby (pictured) and Bella Barclay set a New Zealand age group record in the Under-15 female line throw. Photo/ Keepa Digital.

Wainui head coach Dion Williams was pleased with his club’s turnout.

“It was amazing to have 36 athletes entered across the age groups, including masters,” Williams said.

“Our growth in pool rescue has been unreal over the years and we got some great results. We really fronted up and raced well.

“Our values are ‘try hard, have fun and make new friends’, and our whole team certainly did that.”

Surf Life Saving New Zealand regional manager Sonia Keepa said the Kiwa Pools were "perfect" for the event, at which two New Zealand records were set. Photo / Keepa Digital

A Waikanae team spokesman said their small team represented the club well.

“Fantastic attitudes, hearty racing and an amazing team culture from the crew, and so cool to see their hard mahi pay off.”

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) region sport manager Sonia Keepa said it was an “absolutely amazing”.

“The connection that this event allows by having all the ages in the club at one event across a whole weekend is so good.

“Our clubs don’t get any other opportunity to have all the ages groups travelling together as a complete club at any other event.”

Going deep ... competitors in action at the Eastern Region pool rescue champs at the Kiwa Pools. Photo / Keepa Digital

Keepa said the Kiwa Pool facilities were perfect for racing, with two New Zealand records set.

“One was in the Under-15 female line throw. Bella Barclay and Celia Willoughby [of Midway] set a new record time of 13.18 seconds, taking two seconds off the previous record, [which] was set in 2017.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such a wonderful facility that allows our sport of pool rescue to be contested right here in Gisborne, and we are looking forward to next year’s event, already.”