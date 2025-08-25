Advertisement
Surf lifesaving: Midway lead strong Gisborne showing at Eastern Region pool rescue champs

Gisborne Herald
The Midway team won 30 titles and finished second on overall points behind Bay of Plenty club Pāpāmoa at the Eastern Region Pool Rescue Championships.

Gisborne’s three surf lifesaving clubs were second, fourth and seventh out of a dozen clubs in the Eastern Region Pool Rescue Championships, held at the Kiwa Pools over the weekend.

Dawson Building Midway were runners-up on 518 points – well behind Bay of Plenty juggernauts Pāpāmoa on 1099 points.

Bay

