The men in forest green and gold scored 12 tries to the Coast’s one.
However, that five-pointer to Kaupoi strongman Manahi Brooking, who dotted down under the cross bar after 18 minutes, was a beauty and worth consideration as try of the day.
A chip kick by Mid Canterbury halfback Liam McCormack was well-fielded at halfway by blindside flanker Richard Green. The Coast, in masterful fashion, wound and pressed their way left and right, before in-form second-five Leigh Bristowe made a break over halfway and was finally brought down in the attacking 22.
The Sky Blues retained possession over nine phases of play prior to first-five Carlos Kemp finding loosehead prop Brooking on his outside and he finished accordingly.
Brooking’s try got the small but loyal group of supporters that made the 1200-kilometre, 18-hour trip to the Ashburton Showgrounds hopping and cheering in a game that began in gorgeous conditions, went wet and icy cold before the break and brightened up again.
Mid-Canterbury co-captain tighthead prop Adam Williamson won the toss and the home team played with a northerly breeze at their backs in front of a crowd of around 600.
The Coast never lacked for effort ... from lock Rico Te Kani’s 35m rip and run in the first half to promising fullback Leethan Tipene-Rawiri’s quality all-round contribution, which saw him named Kaupoi’s most valuable player.
Mid Canterbury second five Tom Reekie converted all bar the last of the home team’s 12 tries.
Left wing Raitube Vasurakuta got a hat-trick and doubles to flankers Gordon Hausia and Declan McCormack spoke to the Hammers’ tenacity and support play as much as a sidestep or startling speed.
The loss left Coast on zero points at the bottom of the 12-team Heartland table and it does not get any easier this weekend. They host seventh-placed Whanganui in a Heartland double.
Ngati Porou East Coast Hamoterangi play Whanganui in the curtain-raiser in what will be a battle of unbeaten teams in the North Island Heartland women’s championship.