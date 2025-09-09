Loosehead prop Manahi Brooking (pictured playing against Poverty Bay) finished off an excellent try for Ngāti Porou East Coast in their Heartland Championship game against Mid Canterbury in Ashburton.Photo / Paul Rickard

Loosehead prop Manahi Brooking (pictured playing against Poverty Bay) finished off an excellent try for Ngāti Porou East Coast in their Heartland Championship game against Mid Canterbury in Ashburton.Photo / Paul Rickard

An elephant never forgets.

And so it was with the Mid Canterbury Hammers as they outgunned Ngāti Porou East Coast Kaupoi 82-7 in week 4 of the Heartland Championship on Saturday.

The Hammers, who the Coast beat 25-20 at Whakarua Park, Ruatoria in the 2022 Lochore Cup final, picked up their 17th win in 24 games between the two.

On that theme of an elephant having a long memory, the hosts were also well aware that the Kaupoi pipped them 36-34 down south three years ago, only their fifth win in what is now a 34-year rivalry.

The Matt Winter-coached Hammers - Meads Cup top four finalists in 2024 and unbeaten going into week 4 - made it four from four in emphatic fashion at their home Ashburton fortress.