She completed a clean sweep of victories in the K1, K2 and K4 events.
Newman, representing her country for the first time, had gold-medal success in the U16 women’s K2 and K4, and won silvers in the K1.
Webb, representing New Zealand for the third year in a row at the event, proved a valuable member in the U18 women’s K4.
McKendry, also representing New Zealand for the third year running, did well in the mixed relays, raced the 1000m in a competitive U18 men’s division and stepped up to the U21 division to help the Kiwi men win bronze in the K4.
Kennedy, brother Maxwell and Webb are back training and fundraising for the 2025 ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal, in late July.
Gisborne medal success at Asia Pacific Sprint Cup
Taylor Newman – Under-16 women: Silver in K1 500m; silver in K1 200m; gold in K2 500m, gold in K4 500m; silver in mixed K2 200m; gold in mixed 200m relay.
Jacqueline Kennedy – U18 women: Gold in K1 500m; gold in K1 200m; gold in K2 500m; gold in K4 500m; gold in 200m mixed relay; also silver in U21 mixed K2 200m and mega relay (6 paddlers).
Hannah Webb – U18 women: Gold in K4 500m.
Matt McKendry - U18 men: Gold in mixed relay; also bronze in U21 men’s K4 500m.