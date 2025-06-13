Bill Raggett ruled on his home Cossie Club tables at the Gisborne Masters Snooker tournament, renamed the Gisborne Masters Rex Kennedy Memorial in honour of the NZ Masters Snooker co-founder and local man who died last month. Photo / Paul Rickard

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Bill Raggett ruled on his home Cossie Club tables at the Gisborne Masters Snooker tournament, renamed the Gisborne Masters Rex Kennedy Memorial in honour of the NZ Masters Snooker co-founder and local man who died last month. Photo / Paul Rickard

Local players let their cues pay tribute to a fallen snooker comrade at the Gisborne Masters tournament on the Cosmopolitan Club tables.

The 2025 edition of the handicap tournament was renamed the Gisborne Masters Rex Kennedy Memorial in honour of the long-time snooker stalwart who died in May at the age of 84.

Kennedy was a life member and co-founder of NZ Masters Snooker.

He was celebrated at the tournament and on the Masters Snooker and Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club Facebook pages, where he was described as “a snooker icon”.

It was fitting that the Gisborne Masters Championship 16 was won by a home-tables player, Bill Raggett.