League team do Gisborne Boys’ High proud at national secondary schools tournament

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

The Gisborne Boys' High rugby league team who competed at the national secondary schools tournament are, back row (from left): Sione Kaliopasi, Maioha Waru, Max Hammond and Manawanui Stewart. Third row: Taine Poole, Tomasi Mataele, Maddy Symes, Kye Symes, Frazor Wainohu, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi and Jimmy Tufunga. Second row: Ken Gifford (team investment manager), Luke Fox (assistant coach), Sam Fox, Rakai Ferris, Joshua Aukuso, Kahutia Crawford, David Gray, Mike Morrissey (assistant coach) and Wendy Andrews (physiotherapist). Front row: Anakin Ormsby Cairns, James McKay, Storm De Thier, Timuaki Stewart, Joel Pearse, Nevaryn Rewita and Coen-Theros Brown. Absent: Kane Soto, Ziya Swann, Jordan Scott (head coach), Gaye Scott (manager). Photo / Stephen Jones Photography

The revival of a rugby league team at Gisborne Boys’ High School has had a promising start after a successful first campaign.

The team recently returned from competing in the Championship division of the 2025 National Secondary Schools rugby league tournament in Auckland.

They won three out of five games

