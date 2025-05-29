Palmerston North scored five tries in the first half, but a feisty home team never stopped trying.

Both teams played quick and at times breathtaking rugby, but the visitors were a class above the locals. They were 32-3 in front at halftime and 46-3 ahead before Kiwara scored his memorable five-pointer.

From the restart after the visitors’ seventh try, the Gisborne forwards, led by No 8 James McKay, forced a ruck turnover 12m into Palmerston North’s half.

After multiple phases, reserve halfback Coen-Theros passed long to Gray, who cut out reserve centre Kruze Hoepo-Casey to find a flying Kiwara en route to the corner.

The quality of Palmerston North’s player of the day Sua, Kennedy, Viljoen and company, under well-performed No 8 Alex Palazzo in his 30th game for the visitors, permeated the day.

The willingness to grind, never in more evidence than Gisborne’s player of the day Max Hammond at hooker, was a mark of the character of both sides.

Gisborne are back in Super 8 home action against oldest rivals Napier Boys’ High at 12.30pm on Friday.

Both head coaches (Jefferson and Willie Tran) are old boys who captained their respective First XVs.

Napier beat Gisborne 27-14 in their Super 8 game in June last year, but Gisborne stunned the Sky Blues 27-26 in the Hurricanes schoolboys quarterfinal in August.

Napier avenged that season-ending loss with a 38-17 win against Gisborne in Hawke’s Bay in April and five of their starting forward pack that day, including captain hooker Riley Mullany, will be back in the saddle.

Gisborne have named the same set of forwards who played against Palmerston North. The return from injury of first five Ruan Ludwig will see Gray move to the left wing for Kiwara, while the other outside backs are unchanged.

Royce Maynard will referee the First XV match.

Matt Smith is in charge of the Second XV game at 11am.

Gisborne Boys’ High First XV, 1-23: Tomasi Mataele, Max Hammond, Joshua Aukuso, Zandre Viljoen, Storm De Thier, Samuel Fox, James McKay (c), Frazor Wainohu, James Hamblyn, Ruan Ludwig, David Gray, Timuaki Stewart, Kye Symes, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi. Res: Kane Soto, Leaasi Tupou, Sione Kaliopasi, Tahana Bristowe, Coen-Theros Brown, Kruze Pomana, Maioha Waru.

Napier Boys’ High First XV, 1-23: Flynn Hamilton, Riley Mullany (c), Monty Waihape, Cooper Onekawa, Bradley Pearce, Ollie Mclaughlin, Carlo Mienie, Carter Pirie, Harry Bain, Joe Jury-Senetu, Iraia Roberts, Will Lovatt, Harvey O’Rourke, Jerome Burne, Angus Lovatt. Res: Harry Jones, Blake Hooton, Fergus Prouting, Niua Waata, Rick Withers, Jack Dodunski, Zac Paodi.

Gisborne BHS Second XV, 1-23: Christopher Maraki, Mahanga Pari, Te Ratahi Hills, Quinton Nepia, Joel Pearse, Nevaryn Rewita (c), Jeremy Bryant, Orlando Manuel, Leyton Hall, Jake Kara, Jimmy Tufunga, Manawanui Stewart, James Maynard-Wilson, Darius Kiwara, Zane Huriwai. Res: Sidney Ratima, Kahutia Crawford, Jared Pearse, Zyden Worsnop, Otukolo Kautai, Mehaka Pohatu-Chaffey, Ziya Swann.

Napier BHS Second XV, 1-23: Tommy Morris, Harry Jones, Tama Shelford, Ollie Mackie, Wiremu Beamsley-Allen, Ben Wright, Kingsley Morris, Neil Gannaway, Charlie Schaw, Riley Waenga, Jack Dodunski, Jaydessey Lauvao, Charlie Worsnop, Joel Gilmore, Rick Withers (c). Res: Thomas Patena, Api Patena, Harry Moule, Mitch Innes, Baxter Cross, Zac Paodi, Cooper Olsen.